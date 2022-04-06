Public Notices: Addison Township

PUBLIC NOTICE

ADDISON TOWNSHIP

PUBLIC HEARING

Special Assessment District for

Lena Hill & Burns Hill

A Public Hearing will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022 at a Regular Meeting of the Addison Township Board of Trustees at Township Complex, 1440 Rochester Road, Leonard, Michigan at 6:00 pm.

The purpose of the public hearing is to allow the Township Board to hear objections to the creation of the Special Assessment District as provided by Public Act 188 of 1954 for maintenance of the private road known as Lena Hill & Burns Hill and confirmation of the petition for sufficiency.

The assessment roll and documentation are available at the Township Offices during regular business hours for public inspection. Appearance and/or written protest at the hearing held to confirm the special assessment roll is required in order to appeal the amount of the special assessment to the Michigan Tax Tribunal.

Bruce Pearson

Supervisor Addison Township

Publish April 6th and April 13th

Public Notice

Township of Addison

Board Meeting Synopsis

The Addison Township Board; its elected members are Supervisor Pearson, Clerk Bennett, Treasurer Fisher, Trustee Brakefield, Trustee Gierak, Trustee Geibel, and Trustee Newby held a regular meeting at the Township Office on March 21, 2022. The Township Offices are located at 1440 Rochester Rd., Leonard MI 48367. The following action was taken:

Approved the agenda with two additional items.

Approved the Consent Agenda consisting of the minutes, bills, Kingsbury Country Day School Fair, Park Ranger appointment: Leslie Knitter.

Authorized the Supervisor to research Single Waste Hauler for Board review.

Held a Public Hearing and Approved Resolution establishing a SAD and with Revolving Funds for Manotic and Catchacoma.

Held a Public Hearing and Approved the Resolution establishing a SAD for Tu Van Trail.

Held Public Hearings and Approved the Resolutions establishing SAD’s with Revolving Funds for Gypsy Moth Mitigation for some areas within: 120 Townsend, Hagerman, Spruce St, Oak Trl, Piny Hill Ct, and White Pine Dr., Moffat and Yule, Harmony Hills Dr., Andante Ct, Nutcracker Ct., Barr Rd., and Snowflake Ct., Drahner Rd., Apache, Cherokee and Shoshone Ct., Addison Hills Ct. and Farmbrook Trail.

Approved the Resolution for the Addison Township Public Library Final Site Plan.

Approved the Resolution for Final Site Plan for the Columbarium project at Lakeville Cemetery.

Adopted the Resolution for the General Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2022/2023.

Approved specifications and expenditure for a pier at Lake George Park.

Waived Purchasing Ordinance and Authorized Conceptual Design Phase 1 at Fire Station 2.

Approved request for mileage reimbursement, Meals on Wheels drivers contingent upon legal and insurance review.

Discussed American Rescue Plan Act funds and possible uses.

Approved the Columbarium Proposal (RFP) contingent upon legal review.

Approved the Tri-party expenditure for gravel.

Approved the Resolution in Opposition to the History Museum Authorities Act (SB653).

If you have questions, please contact Clerk Pauline Bennett @248.628.3317 ex 216. Copies of the draft minutes are available for review or purchase at the Clerk’s Office during business hours, located at 1440 Rochester Rd. Leonard, MI 48367. Approved minutes and the Board packs are available for your viewing on the Township web site; www.addisontwp.org

Pauline Bennett,

Addison Township Clerk

Publish: April 6, 2022

TOWNSHIP OF ADDISON

SPRING CLEAN UP

Please be advised that the Township of Addison will provide dumpsters for Spring Clean Up at the Township Offices parking area, 1440 Rochester Rd, on Saturday, May 7, 2022 beginning at 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. rain or shine. This service will be provided to Addison Township Residents only.

Spring Clean-up is a great way to get together with your neighbors and clean up our roads. Organize a crew. Let’s keep Addison Township litter free. For large discarded roadside items within the Township; please report the location to the Township Supervisor.

Please note:

· The Township will provide paper shredding service for your paper documents from 11am-1pm. Please assure no plastic or metals are mixed with the papers.

· A container will be available for your household batteries.

· Tire limitations: 4 per household. Car and pick up truck tires only. Tires with rims cannot be accepted. Please separate prior to drop off.

· Please have valid driver’s license ready for proof of Township residency.

· The event excludes commercial contractors.

· The event excludes compost material (smaller than 6 inches in diameter)

· The event excludes paint, oil, gasoline, or any type of toxins.

· Freon units accepted if tagged or a $90.00 fee.

We ask that you please remain in your cars as the contractors unload into the trucks.

For additional information or questions contact the Clerk @ 248-628-3317 or email pbennett@addisontwp.org

Pauline Bennett,

Addison Township Clerk

Publish: April 6, 2022

PUBLIC NOTICE

ADDISON TOWNSHIP

PUBLIC HEARING

OAKLAND COUNTY MSU GYPSY MOTH SPRAY PROGRAM

SPECIAL ASSESSMENT DISTRICT

SPRUCE ST, OAK TRL, PINY HILL CT, & WHITE PINE DR

A Public Hearing will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022 at a Regular Meeting of the Addison Township Board of Trustees at Township Complex, 1440 Rochester Road, Leonard, Michigan at 6:00 pm.

The purpose of the public hearing is to allow the Township Board to hear objections to the creation of the Special Assessment District as provided by Public Act 188 of 1954 for use of BTK aerial spray, by plane, for the following areas within the spray block­­­­­ and confirmation of the petition for sufficiency.

1445 Spruce St.

1405 Spruce St.

1240 Spruce St.

PIN# A-05-29-301-017

PIN# A-05-29-301-019

1350 Spruce St.

1390 Spruce St.

1420 Spruce St.

1440 Spruce St.

1550 Oak Trl.

2670 Piny Hill Ct.

2635 Piny Hill Ct.

2550 White Pine Dr.

2478 White Pine Dr.

2700 White Pine Dr.

2725 White Pine Dr.

2732 White Pine Dr.

2764 White Pine Dr.

2795 White Pine Dr.

2796 White Pine Dr.

2840 White Pine Dr.

2855 White Pine Dr.

PIN# A-05-29-151-014

PIN# A-05-29-151-010

Vacant Common Area

The assessment roll and documentation are available at the Township Offices during regular business hours for public inspection. Appearance and/or written protest at the hearing held to confirm the special assessment roll is required in order to appeal the amount of the special assessment to the Michigan Tax Tribunal.

Bruce Pearson

Supervisor Addison Township

Publish March 30th and April 6th

PUBLIC NOTICE

ADDISON TOWNSHIP

PUBLIC HEARING

OAKLAND COUNTY MSU GYPSY MOTH SPRAY PROGRAM

SPECIAL ASSESSMENT DISTRICT

DRAHNER RD.

A Public Hearing will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022 at a Regular Meeting of the Addison Township Board of Trustees at Township Complex, 1440 Rochester Road, Leonard, Michigan at 6:00 pm.

The purpose of the public hearing is to allow the Township Board to hear objections to the creation of the Special Assessment District as provided by Public Act 188 of 1954 for use of BTK aerial spray, by plane, for the following areas within the spray block­­­­­ and confirmation of the petition for sufficiency.

1760 Drahner Rd.

1770 Drahner Rd.

3805 Drahner Rd.

3755 Drahner Rd.

3681 Drahner Rd.

3685 Drahner Rd.

3750 Drahner Rd.

3335 Drahner Rd.

3255 Drahner Rd.

PIN# A-05-31-126-002

PIN# A-05-31-126-004

PIN# A-05-31-126-005

The assessment roll and documentation are available at the Township Offices during regular business hours for public inspection. Appearance and/or written protest at the hearing held to confirm the special assessment roll is required in order to appeal the amount of the special assessment to the Michigan Tax Tribunal.

Bruce Pearson

Supervisor Addison Township

Publish March 30th and April 6th

PUBLIC NOTICE

ADDISON TOWNSHIP

PUBLIC HEARING

OAKLAND COUNTY MSU GYPSY MOTH SPRAY PROGRAM

SPECIAL ASSESSMENT DISTRICT

ADDISON HILLS CT.

A Public Hearing will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022 at a Regular Meeting of the Addison Township Board of Trustees at Township Complex, 1440 Rochester Road, Leonard, Michigan at 6:00 pm.

The purpose of the public hearing is to allow the Township Board to hear objections to the creation of the Special Assessment District as provided by Public Act 188 of 1954 for use of BTK aerial spray, by plane, for the following areas within the spray block­­­­­ and confirmation of the petition for sufficiency.

2148 Addison Hills Ct.

2188 Addison Hills Ct.

2208 Addison Hills Ct.

2346 Addison Hills Ct.

2374 Addison Hills Ct.

2428 Addison Hills Ct.

2536 Addison Hills Ct.

2596 Addison Hills Ct.

2614 Addison Hills Ct.

2595 Addison Hills Ct.

2575 Addison Hills Ct.

2357 Addison Hills Ct.

2149 Addison Hills Ct.

2127 Addison Hills Ct.

The assessment roll and documentation are available at the Township Offices during regular business hours for public inspection. Appearance and/or written protest at the hearing held to confirm the special assessment roll is required in order to appeal the amount of the special assessment to the Michigan Tax Tribunal.

Bruce Pearson

Supervisor Addison Township

Publish March 30th and April 6th

PUBLIC NOTICE

ADDISON TOWNSHIP

PUBLIC HEARING

Special Assessment

District for

Pine Crest, Pine Cone Ct.,

Pine Bluff Ct. and Mack

A Public Hearing will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022 at a Regular Meeting of the Addison Township Board of Trustees at Township Complex, 1440 Rochester Road, Leonard, Michigan at 6:00 pm.

The purpose of the public hearing is to allow the Township Board to hear objections to the creation of the Special Assessment District as provided by Public Act 188 of 1954 for maintenance of the private road known as Pine Crest, Pine Cone Ct., Pine Bluff Ct. and Mack and confirmation of the petition for sufficiency.

The assessment roll and documentation are available at the Township Offices during regular business hours for public inspection. Appearance and/or written protest at the hearing held to confirm the special assessment roll is required in order to appeal the amount of the special assessment to the Michigan Tax Tribunal.

Bruce Pearson

Supervisor Addison Township

Publish March 30th and April 6th

PUBLIC NOTICE

ADDISON TOWNSHIP

PUBLIC HEARING

OAKLAND COUNTY MSU GYPSY MOTH SPRAY PROGRAM

SPECIAL ASSESSMENT DISTRICT

MOFFAT RD & YULE RD

A Public Hearing will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022 at a Regular Meeting of the Addison Township Board of Trustees at Township Complex, 1440 Rochester Road, Leonard, Michigan at 6:00 pm.

The purpose of the public hearing is to allow the Township Board to hear objections to the creation of the Special Assessment District as provided by Public Act 188 of 1954 for use of BTK aerial spray, by plane, for the following areas within the spray block­­­­­ and confirmation of the petition for sufficiency.

1600 Moffat Rd.

1690 Moffat Rd.

66 Yule Rd.

100 Yule Rd.

120 Yule Rd.

125 Yule Rd.

129 Yule Rd.

133 Yule Rd.

135 Yule Rd.

137 Yule Rd.

PIN# A-05-26-153-011

The assessment roll and documentation are available at the Township Offices during regular business hours for public inspection. Appearance and/or written protest at the hearing held to confirm the special assessment roll is required in order to appeal the amount of the special assessment to the Michigan Tax Tribunal.

Bruce Pearson

Supervisor Addison Township

Publish March 30th and April 6th

PUBLIC NOTICE

ADDISON TOWNSHIP

PUBLIC HEARING

OAKLAND COUNTY MSU GYPSY MOTH SPRAY PROGRAM

SPECIAL ASSESSMENT DISTRICT

APACHE CT, BARR RD, CHEROKEE CT, & SHOSHONE CT

A Public Hearing will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022 at a Regular Meeting of the Addison Township Board of Trustees at Township Complex, 1440 Rochester Road, Leonard, Michigan at 6:00 pm.

The purpose of the public hearing is to allow the Township Board to hear objections to the creation of the Special Assessment District as provided by Public Act 188 of 1954 for use of BTK aerial spray, by plane, for the following areas within the spray block­­­­­ and confirmation of the petition for sufficiency.

1040 Barr Rd.

1110 Barr Rd.

1140 Barr Rd.

1150 Barr Rd.

1151 Barr Rd.

1185 Barr Rd.

1375 Barr Rd.

1433 Barr Rd.

3982 Cherokee Ct.

3985 Cherokee Ct.

3978 Apache Ct.

3967 Shoshone Ct.

PIN# A-05-31-152-001

The assessment roll and documentation are available at the Township Offices during regular business hours for public inspection. Appearance and/or written protest at the hearing held to confirm the special assessment roll is required in order to appeal the amount of the special assessment to the Michigan Tax Tribunal.

Bruce Pearson

Supervisor Addison Township

Publish March 30th and April 6th

PUBLIC NOTICE

ADDISON TOWNSHIP

PUBLIC HEARING

OAKLAND COUNTY MSU GYPSY MOTH SPRAY PROGRAM

SPECIAL ASSESSMENT DISTRICT

HARMONY HILLS DR, ANDANTE CT, NUTCRACKER CT, BARR RD, SNOWFLAKE CT & DRAHNER RD

A Public Hearing will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022 at a Regular Meeting of the Addison Township Board of Trustees at Township Complex, 1440 Rochester Road, Leonard, Michigan at 6:00 pm.

The purpose of the public hearing is to allow the Township Board to hear objections to the creation of the Special Assessment District as provided by Public Act 188 of 1954 for use of BTK aerial spray, by plane, for the following areas within the spray block­­­­­ and confirmation of the petition for sufficiency.

1202 Andante Ct.

1150 Andante Ct.

1084 Andante Ct.

1050 Andante Ct.

1171 Andante Ct.

1217 Andante Ct.

1147 Andante Ct.

1053 Andante Ct.

3316 Drahner Rd.

3655 Harmony Hills Dr.

3717 Harmony Hills Dr.

3722 Harmony Hills Dr.

3909 Harmony Hills Dr.

3835 Harmony Hills Dr.

3884 Harmony Hills Dr.

3852 Harmony Hills Dr.

3924 Harmony Hills Dr.

3967 Harmony Hills Dr.

3968 Harmony Hills Dr.

3773 Nutcracker Ct.

3790 Nutcracker Ct.

3866 Nutcracker Ct.

3903 Nutcracker Ct.

3867 Nutcracker Ct.

3811 Nutcracker Ct.

1030 Barr Rd.

1149 Snowflake Ct.

1185 Snowflake Ct.

1200 Snowflake Ct.

1190 Snowflake Ct.

The assessment roll and documentation are available at the Township Offices during regular business hours for public inspection. Appearance and/or written protest at the hearing held to confirm the special assessment roll is required in order to appeal the amount of the special assessment to the Michigan Tax Tribunal.

Bruce Pearson

Supervisor Addison Township

Publish March 30th and April 6th

PUBLIC NOTICE

ADDISON TOWNSHIP

PUBLIC HEARING

INDEPENDENT CONTRACTOR GYPSY MOTH SPRAY PROGRAM

SPECIAL ASSESSMENT DISTRICT

FARMBROOK TRL

A Public Hearing will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022 at a Regular Meeting of the Addison Township Board of Trustees at Township Complex, 1440 Rochester Road, Leonard, Michigan at 6:00 pm.

The purpose of the public hearing is to allow the Township Board to hear objections to the creation of the Special Assessment District as provided by Public Act 188 of 1954 for use of BTK aerial spray, by plane, for the following areas within the spray block­­­­­ and confirmation of the petition for sufficiency.

2372 Farmbrook Trl.

2375 Farmbrook Trl.

2400 Farmbrook Trl.

2411 Farmbrook Trl.

2450 Farmbrook Trl.

2463 Farmbrook Trl.

2470 Farmbrook Trl.

2476 Farmbrook Trl.

2484 Farmbrook Trl.

2500 Farmbrook Trl.

2800 Farmbrook Trl.

2801 Farmbrook Trl.

2850 Farmbrook Trl.

2855 Farmbrook Trl.

2885 Farmbrook Trl.

2900 Farmbrook Trl.

2955 Farmbrook Trl.

PIN# A 05-20-301-010.

2505 Farmbrook Trl.

2525 Farmbrook Trl.

2550 Farmbrook Trl

2551 Farmbrook Trl.

2635 Farmbrook Trl.

2667 Farmbrook Trl.

PIN# A 05-20-100-024

2700 Farmbrook Trl.

2750 Farmbrook Trl.

2775 Farmbrook Trl.

2781 Farmbrook Trl.

The assessment roll and documentation are available at the Township Offices during regular business hours for public inspection. Appearance and/or written protest at the hearing held to confirm the special assessment roll is required in order to appeal the amount of the special assessment to the Michigan Tax Tribunal.

Bruce Pearson

Supervisor Addison Township

Publish March 30th and April 6th

PUBLIC NOTICE

ADDISON TOWNSHIP

PUBLIC HEARING

Special Assessment

District for

Ballantyne Rd, Ballantyne Ct, Birch Grove Rd and Birch Grove Ct

A Public Hearing will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022 at a Regular Meeting of the Addison Township Board of Trustees at Township Complex, 1440 Rochester Road, Leonard, Michigan at 6:00 pm.

The purpose of the public hearing is to allow the Township Board to hear objections to the creation of the Special Assessment District as provided by Public Act 188 of 1954 for maintenance of the private road known as Ballantyne Rd., Ballantyne Ct., Birch Grove Rd. and Birch Grove Ct. and confirmation of the petition for sufficiency.

The assessment roll and documentation are available at the Township Offices during regular business hours for public inspection. Appearance and/or written protest at the hearing held to confirm the special assessment roll is required in order to appeal the amount of the special assessment to the Michigan Tax Tribunal.

Bruce Pearson

Supervisor Addison Township

Publish March 30th and April 6th

PUBLIC NOTICE

ADDISON TOWNSHIP

PUBLIC HEARING

OAKLAND COUNTY MSU GYPSY MOTH SPRAY PROGRAM

SPECIAL ASSESSMENT DISTRICT

HAGERMAN RD and 120 TOWNSEND

A Public Hearing will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022 at a Regular Meeting of the Addison Township Board of Trustees at Township Complex, 1440 Rochester Road, Leonard, Michigan at 6:00 pm.

The purpose of the public hearing is to allow the Township Board to hear objections to the creation of the Special Assessment District as provided by Public Act 188 of 1954 for use of BTK aerial spray, by plane, for the following areas within the spray block­­­­­ and confirmation of the petition for sufficiency.

3090 Hagerman Rd.

3240 Hagerman Rd.

3280 Hagerman Rd.

3300 Hagerman Rd.

3440 Hagerman Rd.

3470 Hagerman Rd.

PIN# A-05-13-300-027

And 120 Townsend

The assessment roll and documentation are available at the Township Offices during regular business hours for public inspection. Appearance and/or written protest at the hearing held to confirm the special assessment roll is required in order to appeal the amount of the special assessment to the Michigan Tax Tribunal.

Bruce Pearson

Supervisor Addison Township

Publish March 30th and April 6th