Public Notices: Addison Township

Township of Addison Public Hearing Notice

Zoning Board of Appeals

Please be advised pursuant to the Provisions of Public Act 110 of 2006 as amended, the Township of

Addison Zoning Board of Appeals on October 13, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. or shortly thereafter, shall hold a

Public Hearing and the meeting/hearing will be held at the Township Offices, 1440 Rochester Rd.

Leonard, MI. 48367.

The Zoning Board of Appeals shall hold a Public Hearing to consider the following application based on

materials and documents submitted by the applicants:

Case 22-9 Applicant: Michelle Dyer

Applicants/parcel address 1160 Glen View parcel ID: 05.24.100.016

Zoning: Suburban Farms (SF)

The Public Hearing:

The Applicant seeks variances from the Township of Addison, Code of Ordinances, Appendix A, Code of

Ordinances;

Article 4, Section 4.21.2b for a 24 x 36 accessory structure fully in the front yard.

2b. An accessory building located in the R-E, S-E or S-F district shall meet the minimum yard setback

requirements of the district in which the accessory building or structure is located and shall not be located

in the front yard.

The complete zoning ordinance is available at the Clerk’s Office to view or purchase or on the website.

www.addisontwp.org

Notices: A copy of this notification was mailed to property owners of record within three hundred (300)

feet of all boundaries. A complete copy of the underlying application for case #22-9 is available at the

Clerk’s Office during normal business hours for review, inspection or purchase. Your written comments,

including an email, are welcomed and encouraged and must be received no later than the close of business

of the date of the Public Hearing. You may mail to the address above attention “Zoning Board of

Appeals,” c/o Clerk Pauline Bennett, email to pbennett@addisontwp.org or hand deliver to the Clerk at

the above address or present written comments at the Public Hearing in person up to the close of the

Public Hearing. The ZBA board pack is available on the Township’s website one week prior to the

meeting at www.addisontwp.org under Township Information/Agenda/ZBA agenda packets. The

Township will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids to individuals with disabilities at the meeting

or public hearing. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services shall contact the Clerk

allowing sufficient time to accommodate the request for aids or services. 248.628.3317 ext 216

Pauline Bennett, Addison Township Clerk Publish: September 14, 2022

***

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Park Committee of Addison Township

Proposed Community Park, Recreation, Open Space, and Greenway Master Plan

Please be advised as ordered from the Park Chairs; The Addison Township Park

Committee will hold a Public Hearing at the regular scheduled meeting on October 3,

2022 at 7:30 p.m. at the Watershed Preserve East Arnold Schoolhouse, located at 5757

Rochester Rd., Leonard, MI 48367. The purpose of the public hearing is to encourage and

listen to public comment on the proposed Community Park, Recreation, Open Space, and

Greenway Master Plan.

You may inspect or purchase a copy(s) of the Community Park, Recreation, Open Space,

and Greenway Master Plan within the Township Supervisor’s office located at 1440

Rochester Rd., Leonard, MI 48367, during regular business hours. The Community Park,

Recreation, Open Space, and Greenway Master Plan will also be available 30 days prior

to the Public Hearing to view at the Addison Township Library, 1400 Rochester Rd.

Leonard MI 48367 or the Lakeville Post Office. Your questions may be directed to the

Supervisor’s office, (248) 628-5409, ext. 212.

Your written comments are welcomed and encouraged and must be received no later than

the time and date of the public hearing. You may mail to the Township Office at 1440

Rochester Rd., Leonard, MI 48367, attention Clerk Pauline Bennett, email to

pbennett@addisontwp.org or hand deliver to the Clerk at above address. You may

also present written comments during the Park Committee public hearing, in person.

Reasonable accommodations to persons with disabilities will be offered if requests are

received sufficiently in advance to the Township Clerk at the address above.

Please note the Park Committee recommendation shall be forwarded to the Township

Planning Commission on November 15 and to the Township Board for discussion and/or

action on November 21, 2022 @ 6:00 pm, at 1440 Rochester Rd. Leonard, MI. 48367.

Agenda’s will be posted accordingly.

Bruce Pearson, Addison Township Supervisor (248) 628-5409 ext. 212

Publish: September 14, 2022

Posted: September 14, 2022