Public Notices: Addison Township

Township of Addison

Board Meeting Synopsis

The Addison Township Board; its elected members Supervisor Pearson, Clerk Bennett, Treasurer Fisher, Trustee King, Trustee Newby, Trustee Gierak and Trustee Senft held a regular meeting electronically under PUBLIC ACT 228 of 2020 on November 16, 2020 at 1440 Rochester Rd., Leonard MI 48367.

The following action was taken:

Approved agenda, as amended to include purchase of Clorox Sprayer.

Approved the consent agenda consisting of the October 19, 2020 minutes, bills as paid for October 2020, and increase expenditure by 80,000 Fire capital account.

Waived purchase ordinance and authorized expenditure under Cares Act not to exceed $16,000 for lap tops and related equipment.

Authorized to enter into an agreement, approved by legal, with Canon, Applied Imaging for copier services.

Appointed Tom Podsiadlik to the Park Committee.

Waived purchase ordinance and authorized order for Clorox sprayer cart purchase from Ferguson not to exceed $4,500.

If you have questions, please contact Clerk Pauline Bennett @248.628.3317 ex 216. Copies of the draft minutes are available for review or purchase at the Clerk’s office during business hours, located at 1440 Rochester Rd. Leonard, MI 48367. Approved minutes and the board packs are available for your viewing on the Township web site. www.addisontwp.org

Pauline Bennett,

Addison Township Clerk

Publish: December 2, 2020