Public Notices: Addison Township

April 21st, 2021

Dear Addison Township

Property Owner:

Please be advised that a Public Hearing for the renewal of a Special Assessment District for road maintenance is on the agenda for the regular meeting of the Addison Township Board of Trustees. The meeting will be held on May 17th 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in the Township Complex, located at 1440 Rochester Road, Leonard, Michigan. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive comments on the Assessment Roll for the proposed Special Assessment District for Lakeview Dr. Kniard & Grampian Ct, a private road.

The meeting will serve as a forum to inform the Township Board as to the correctness of the assessment roll for property owners who will benefit from the proposed Special Assessment District. It will be determined if the petition presented to the Board is sufficient to authorize the creation of the Special Assessment Roll. The Assessment Roll and documentation are available at the Township offices during regular business hours for public review.

As proposed by the petition received from the residents requesting the Special Assessment District, the District will be of five (5) years duration, as provided for by Public Act 188 of 1954, commencing with the 2020 winter tax collection. Each parcel abutting the cited road may be assessed on a per lot basis for one hundred twenty-five dollars ($125.00) for road maintenance which includes a 5% Township administration fee.

The District, upon approval, would be identified as Lakeview Dr. Kniard & Grampian Ct Special Assessment District.

Appearance and protest at the special assessment hearing (in person or by letter) is required in order to appeal the assessment to the Michigan Tax Tribunal. Any appeal to the Michigan Tax Tribunal must be filed within 30 days after the date the roll is confirmed.

Sincerely,

Bruce Pearson

Supervisor

***

PUBLIC NOTICE

ADDISON TOWNSHIP

PUBLIC HEARING

Special Assessment District for Indian

Lake, Addison and Oakland Township

A Public Hearing will be held on Monday, May 17, 2021 at the regular meeting of the Addison Township Board of Trustees at Township Complex, 1440 Rochester Road, Leonard, Michigan at 6:00 pm.

The purpose of the public hearing is to allow the Township Board to hear objections to the creation of the Special Assessment District as provided by Public Act 188 of 1954. To maintain the existing dike (dam), control aquatic weeds/plants and lake improvement and confirmation of the petition for sufficiency. The proposed collection rate is estimated at riparian $165.00 and non-riparian $60.00 for each parcel and for a period of five (5) years.

The assessment roll and documentation are available at the Township Offices during regular business hours for public inspection. Appearance and/or written protest at the hearing held to confirm the special assessment roll is required in order to appeal the amount of the special assessment to the Michigan Tax Tribunal.

Bruce Pearson

Supervisor Addison Township

Publish April 28th and May 5th

***

PUBLIC NOTICE

ADDISON TOWNSHIP

PUBLIC HEARING

Special Assessment District for Lakeview Dr. Kniard & Grampian Ct

A Public Hearing will be held on Monday, May 17, 2021 at the regular meeting of the Addison Township Board of Trustees at Township Complex, 1440 Rochester Road, Leonard, Michigan at 6:00 pm.

The purpose of the public hearing is to allow the Township Board to hear objections to the creation of the Special Assessment District as provided by Public Act 188 of 1954 for maintenance of the private road known as Lakeview Dr. Kniard & Grampian Ct and confirmation of the petition for sufficiency. The proposed collection rate is $125.00 for each parcel and for a period of five (5) years.

The assessment roll and documentation are available at the Township Offices during regular business hours for public inspection. Appearance and/or written protest at the hearing held to confirm the special assessment roll is required in order to appeal the amount of the special assessment to the Michigan Tax Tribunal.

Bruce Pearson

Supervisor Addison Township

Publish April 28th and May 5th

***

PUBLIC NOTICE

ADDISON TOWNSHIP

PUBLIC HEARING

Special Assessment District

for Meadow Ct.

A Public Hearing will be held on Monday, May 17, 2021 at the regular meeting of the Addison Township Board of Trustees at Township Complex, 1440 Rochester Road, Leonard, Michigan at 6:00 pm.

The purpose of the public hearing is to allow the Township Board to hear objections to the creation of the Special Assessment District as provided by Public Act 188 of 1954 for maintenance of the private road known as Meadow Ct. and confirmation of the petition for sufficiency. The proposed collection rate is $1000.00 for each parcel and for a period of five (5) years.

The assessment roll and documentation are available at the Township Offices during regular business hours for public inspection. Appearance and/or written protest at the hearing held to confirm the special assessment roll is required in order to appeal the amount of the special assessment to the Michigan Tax Tribunal.

Bruce Pearson

Supervisor Addison Township

Publish April 28th and May 5th

***

PUBLIC NOTICE

ADDISON TOWNSHIP

PUBLIC HEARING

Special Assessment

District for Millstan

A Public Hearing will be held on Monday, May 17, 2021 at the regular meeting of the Addison Township Board of Trustees at Township Complex, 1440 Rochester Road, Leonard, Michigan at 6:00 pm.

The purpose of the public hearing is to allow the Township Board to hear objections to the creation of the Special Assessment District as provided by Public Act 188 of 1954 for maintenance of the private road known as Millstan and confirmation of the petition for sufficiency.

The assessment roll and documentation are available at the Township Offices during regular business hours for public inspection. Appearance and/or written protest at the hearing held to confirm the special assessment roll is required in order to appeal the amount of the special assessment to the Michigan Tax Tribunal.

Bruce Pearson

Supervisor Addison Township

Publish April 28th and May 5th