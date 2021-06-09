Public Notices: Addison Township

PUBLIC NOTICE

ADDISON TOWNSHIP

PUBLIC HEARING

Special Assessment District for Millstan

A Public Hearing will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021 at the regular meeting of the Addison Township Board of Trustees at Township Complex, 1440 Rochester Road, Leonard, Michigan at 6:00 pm.

The purpose of the public hearing is to allow the Township Board to hear objections to the creation of the Special Assessment District as provided by Public Act 188 of 1954 for maintenance of the private road known as Millstan and confirmation of the petition for sufficiency.

The assessment roll and documentation are available at the Township Offices during regular business hours for public inspection. Appearance and/or written protest at the hearing held to confirm the special assessment roll is required in order to appeal the amount of the special assessment to the Michigan Tax Tribunal.

Bruce Pe n Township

Publish June 3rd and June 10th

***

PUBLIC NOTICE

ADDISON TOWNSHIP

PUBLIC HEARING

Special Assessment District for Meadow Ct.

A Public Hearing will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021 at the regular meeting of the Addison Township Board of Trustees at Township Complex, 1440 Rochester Road, Leonard, Michigan at 6:00 pm.

The purpose of the public hearing is to allow the Township Board to hear objections to the creation of the Special Assessment District as provided by Public Act 188 of 1954 for maintenance of the private road known as Meadow Ct. and confirmation of the petition for sufficiency. The proposed collection rate is $1000.00 for each parcel and for a period of five (5) years.

The assessment roll and documentation are available at the Township Offices during regular business hours for public inspection. Appearance and/or written protest at the hearing held to confirm the special assessment roll is required in order to appeal the amount of the special assessment to the Michigan Tax Tribunal.

Bruce Pearson

Supervisor Addison Township

Publish June 3rd and June 10th

***

PUBLIC NOTICE

ADDISON TOWNSHIP

PUBLIC HEARING

Special Assessment District for Lakeview Dr. Kniard & Grampian Ct

A Public Hearing will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021 at the regular meeting of the Addison Township Board of Trustees at Township Complex, 1440 Rochester Road, Leonard, Michigan at 6:00 pm.

The purpose of the public hearing is to allow the Township Board to hear objections to the creation of the Special Assessment District as provided by Public Act 188 of 1954 for maintenance of the private road known as Lakeview Dr. Kniard & Grampian Ct

and confirmation of the petition for sufficiency. The proposed collection rate is $125.00 for each parcel and for a period of five (5) years.

The assessment roll and documentation are available at the Township Offices during regular business hours for public inspection. Appearance and/or written protest at the hearing held to confirm the special assessment roll is required in order to appeal the amount of the special assessment to the Michigan Tax Tribunal.

Bruce Pearson

Supervisor Addison Township

Publish June 3rd and June 10th

***

PUBLIC NOTICE

ADDISON TOWNSHIP

PUBLIC HEARING

Special Assessment District for Indian Lake, Addison and Oakland Township

A Public Hearing will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021 at the regular meeting of the Addison Township Board of Trustees at Township Complex, 1440 Rochester Road, Leonard, Michigan at 6:00 pm.

The purpose of the public hearing is to allow the Township Board to hear objections to the creation of the Special Assessment District as provided by Public Act 188 of 1954. To maintain the existing dike (dam), control aquatic weeds/plants and lake improvement and confirmation of the petition for sufficiency. The proposed collection rate is estimated at riparian $165.00 and non-riparian $60.00 for each parcel and for a period of five (5) years.

The assessment roll and documentation are available at the Township Offices during regular business hours for public inspection. Appearance and/or written protest at the hearing held to confirm the special assessment roll is required in order to appeal the amount of the special assessment to the Michigan Tax Tribunal.

Bruce Pearson

Supervisor Addison Township

Publish June 3rd and June 10th