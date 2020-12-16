Public Notices: Oxford Schools

OXFORD COMMUNITY SCHOOLS

Will be accepting sealed bids for the sale of the following equipment:

Set of Solid Hex Dumbells – no weight rack included

Set includes weights of 5lb – 100lb individual weigths in 5 lb increments (missing the following from set: one -65lb; two– 70 lb; two – 75lb)

Minimum Bid $400

Please contact Jordan Ackerman in the Athletic Department at 248 969-5111 in order to view at 745 N. Oxford Rd. and receive bid forms/bid instructions. Sealed Bids are due by Noon on Friday, December 18, 2020. Please send sealed bids to Oxford Community Schools – Business Department (Attention: Sam Barna) 10 N. Washington, Oxford, MI. 48371. Bids will be opened publically at 12:05pm on Friday, December 18, 2020 in the Board Room at 10 N. Washington.

Publish: 12/09, 12/16

OXFORD COMMUNITY SCHOOLS

Request for Proposals – Amended Due Date for Bids

Oxford Community Schools “The District” invites proposals from qualified firms for:

2017 Bond, Series III Projects

Site work and utilities; parking lot improvements; site lighting; precast dugouts; sidewalks; aluminum entrances; masonry; doors/frames/hardware; fencing; EIFS; roofing; Gymnasium AC; and structural steel

Bid documents are available by emailing Karen Middleton (Project Manager) at KMiddleton@clarkcc.com or calling Karen at (248) 514-6787. Bid Documents can also be obtained here: www.clarkccbids.com (17-2769 Oxford). Sealed Bid Proposals must be submitted to Sam Barna, Assistant Superintendent of Business & Operations, Oxford Community Schools, 10 N. Washington St., Oxford, MI, 48371, no later than Friday, December 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM. All bids will be publicly opened and read aloud on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the Board Room located at 10 N. Washington St.

The District reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, waive irregularities in any bid, and make award in any manner deemed to be in the best interest of Oxford Community Schools. The District operates on an equal opportunity/affirmative action basis in its bidding policy. Bidding is open to all interested parties, in compliance with national, state and local laws.

Board of Education

Oxford Community Schools