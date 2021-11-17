Public Notices: Oxford Township

OXFORD TWP.

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD

COUNTY OF OAKLAND, MICHIGAN

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

Notice is hereby given that the Charter Township of Oxford Board of Trustees at a Regular Meeting on the 10th day of November 2021 held the Second Reading and adopted Ordinance 137 – Littering:

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND ARTICLE I OF CHAPTER 30 TITLED “OFFENSES AND MISCELLANEOUS PROVISIONS” OF THE OXFORD CHARTER TOWNSHIP CODE BY AMENDING SECTION 30-4 TITLED LITTERING.

A complete copy of Ordinance No. 137 is available at the Charter Township of Oxford Office, 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, MI 48371, (248) 628-9787 during regular business hours.

Publication Date: November 17, 2021

Effective Date: Thirty (30) days after publication.

Notice of adoption posted: Oxford Township Office

Oxford Village Office

Curtis W. Wright, Clerk

Charter Township of Oxford

OXFORD TWP.

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD

COUNTY OF OAKLAND, MICHIGAN

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

Notice is hereby given that the Charter Township of Oxford Board of Trustees at a Regular Meeting on the 10th day of November 2021 held the Second Reading and adopted Ordinance 136 – Junk Motor Vehicles:

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND ARTICLE II OF CHAPTER 22 TITLED “JUNK MOTOR VEHICLES” OF THE OXFORD CHARTER TOWNSHIP CODE BY AMENDING SECTIONS

22-34 AND 22-35.

A complete copy of Ordinance No. 136 is available at the Charter Township of Oxford Office, 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, MI 48371, (248) 628-9787 during regular business hours.

Publication Date: November 17, 2021

Effective Date: Thirty (30) days after publication.

Notice of adoption posted: Oxford Township Office

Oxford Village Office

Curtis W. Wright, Clerk

Charter Township of Oxford

OXFORD TWP.

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD

COUNTY OF OAKLAND, MICHIGAN

NOTICE

LETTER OF INTEREST

AND RESUMÉ FOR

TOWNSHIP TRUSTEE

The Charter Township of Oxford is accepting Letters of Interest and Resumés from interested candidates for the appointed office of Township Trustee for the Charter Township of Oxford, County of Oakland, Michigan with the term of office expiring upon certification of the November 8, 2022 election by the Board of Canvassers.

The Letter of Interest and Resumé shall be submitted in person to the Oxford Township Office located at 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, MI 48371 to the attention of the Clerk on or before 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

QUALIFICATIONS: Must be a resident of Oxford Township (including the Village of Oxford) and possess the qualifications of a qualified elector of Oxford Township.

Any inquiries can be directed to the Oxford Township Clerk at 248-628-9787, ext. 108.

Curtis W. Wright, Clerk

Charter Township of Oxford

