Public Notices: Oxford Township

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD

COUNTY OF OAKLAND

STATE OF MICHIGAN

2022 BOARD OF REVIEW

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Charter Township of Oxford’s Board of Review will meet at the Oxford Township Meeting Room, 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, MI 48371 at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 for the purpose of examining the Charter Township of Oxford’s 2022 Assessment Rolls and organization of the 2022 hearing procedures. No assessment appeals will be heard during the Organizational Meeting.

Please be further advised that the Charter Township of Oxford’s Board of Review will meet at the Oxford Township Meeting Room, 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, MI 48371 for the purpose of hearing assessment appeals on real and personal property and to make such adjustments as the Board deems fair and just on the following times and days:

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 10, 2022 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Monday, March 14, 2022 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 17, 2022 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

TENTATIVE 2022 EQUALIZATION FACTOR FOR ALL CLASSES OF REAL PROPERTY IS 1.000 FACTOR.

To schedule an appointment IN ADVANCE for the Board of Review, please contact Oakland County Equalization Division, PRIOR TO March 1, 2022, toll free at 1-888-350-0900, extension 80776. Written appeals will be accepted prior to Board of Review closing. Send written appeals to Charter Township of Oxford, 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, MI 48371.

The Charter Township of Oxford will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audio tapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting/hearing. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services shall contact the Charter Township of Oxford, by writing or calling Curtis W. Wright, Township Clerk, at (248) 628-9787, extension 108 as soon as possible to allow the Township sufficient time to have the aids and services available.

Jack Curtis, Supervisor

Charter Township of Oxford

300 Dunlap Road

Oxford, MI 48371

(248) 628-9787, extension 109

PUBLISHED: February 9, 2022, February 16, 2022 and February 23, 2022

POSTED: OXFORD TOWNSHIP

VILLAGE OF OXFORD