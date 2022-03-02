Public Notices: Oxford Township

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD

COUNTY OF OAKLAND

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

Notice is hereby given that the Charter Township of Oxford Board of Trustees, at a Regular Meeting on the 9th day of February 2022 held the Second Reading and adopted the Side Entry Garage Driveway Zoning Ordinance No. 67A.027:

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD ZONING ORDINANCE, ORDINANCE NO. 67A.027 AS AMENDED BY AMENDING THE TEXT OF SECTION 3.8 IN REGARD TO A SIDE ENTRY GARAGE DRIVEWAY.

A complete copy of Zoning Ordinance No. 67A.027 is available at the Charter Township of Oxford Office, 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, MI 48371, (248) 628-9787 during regular business hours.

Publication Date: March 2, 2022

Effective Date: The effective date of this Ordinance shall depend on whether a request is made in accordance with state law to have the Ordinance submitted to the Township electors for approval. A notice of intent to make such a request must be filed with the Township Clerk within 7 days after publication of this Ordinance by a registered elector residing in the Township. If such a notice has not been timely submitted, this Ordinance shall take effect on the eighth day following publication. If a notice of intent is timely filed, a petition requesting the submission of this Ordinance to the Township electors for their approval must be filed with the Township Clerk within 30 days after the publication. A petition requesting submission of this Ordinance to a vote of the electors must be signed by a number of registered Township electors that is not less than 15% of the total vote cast in the Township for all candidates for governor at the last preceding general election at which a governor was elected. Upon the filing of a notice of intent, the Ordinance herein shall not take effect until one of the following occurs: (a) the expiration of 30 days after publication, if a petition is not filed within that time; (b) if a petition is filed within 30 days after publication and the Township Clerk determines that the petition is inadequate; (c) if a petition is filed within 30 days after publication, the Township Clerk determines that the petition is adequate, and the Ordinance is approved by a majority of the registered electors residing in the Township at the next regular election or a special election called for that purpose.

***

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD

COUNTY OF OAKLAND MICHIGAN

SYNOPSIS

Of the Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Oxford Board of Trustees held on February 9, 2022 at the Oxford Township Hall Meeting Room.

PRESENT: Supervisor Curtis, Clerk Wright, Treasurer Ferrari, Trustee Charles, Trustee Colvin, Trustee Nold, Trustee Payne

ABSENT: None

The following actions were taken:

Approved the Agenda as amended.

Approved the Consent Agenda as presented.

Approved the Resolution in Honor of Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Frank Lenz as presented.

Approved to adopt the amendments to Section 3.8 to the Charter Township of Oxford Zoning Ordinance 67A as presented.

Approved to allocate American Rescue Plan Act funds for the following: $100,000.00 Fire Radios, and funding for proposed Fire Station #3; $100,000.00 for Cemetery Maintenance improvements; and $150,000.00 for Ray Road safety path construction.

Approved the quote from JT Electrical Supply and approve the proposal from Velucci Electric LLC for the Township Office lighting upgrade with a cost not to exceed $8,000.00.

Meeting was adjourned at 7:16 p.m.

