Public Notices: Oxford Township

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD

COUNTY OF OAKLAND MICHIGAN

SYNOPSIS

Of the Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Oxford Board of Trustees held on March 9, 2022 at the Oxford Township Hall Meeting Room.

PRESENT: Supervisor Curtis, Clerk Wright, Treasurer Ferrari, Trustee Charles, Trustee Colvin, Trustee Nold, Trustee Payne

ABSENT: None

The following actions were taken:

Approved the Agenda as amended.

Approved the Consent Agenda as presented.

Approved to set a Second Reading and possible adoption of Sewer Ordinance 107A.008 at the April 13, 2022 Charter Township of Oxford Board of Trustees regular meeting.

Approved to allocate American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Approved the Administrative Fees for 2022.

Approved the Resolution of Compliance with the 2022 Oakland County Moth Suppression Grant Program as presented.

Approved to accept the donation from ITC Michigan, a power transmission company, for an amount of $5,000.00 to replace the 28 trees that had to be removed from the Oxford Township Cemetery.

Approved the Oakland County Funding Agreement for Restaurant Contributions.

Approved the resignation of Oxford Township Ordinance Enforcement Officer Charles Farley with regrets.

Approved the Special Assessment Resolution No. 1 as presented in regard to M-24 sewer line construction.

Approved to ratify the Oxford Township Water & Sewer Committee vote on February 10, 2022 relating to the Glass Lake Sewer lift station.

Approved the Sanitary Sewer Resolution.

Approved to present a draft Oxford Township Procurement Policy at the April 13, 2022 meeting.

Approved the recommendation from Sharpe Engineering and award the 2022 Safety Path Rehabilitation Project to H.G. Sartor at the base bid amount of $209,110.00.

Approved the 2022 Chloride Contract with the Road Commission for Oakland County to provide chloride services for all public gravel roads in the Charter Township of Oxford.

Approved the Ordinance Review Committee request for funding not to exceed 225 hours.

Approved to authorize Supervisor Curtis, Trustee Nold and Fire Chief Scholz to make the necessary amendments to the Oxford Township Support Emergency Operations Plan.

Approved the Resolution in regard to Senate Bill 653 as presented.

Approved to authorize Trustee Nold, Trustee Payne and Clerk Wright to investigate the possibility of a single trash hauler for Oxford Township.

Meeting was adjourned at 7:46 p.m.

Curtis W. Wright

Oxford Township Clerk

300 Dunlap Road

Oxford MI 48371

248-628-9787

Publish: Oxford Leader: March 23, 2022

***

OXFORD TOWNSHIP CEMETERIES

SPRING CLEAN-UP

Notice is hereby given that the Oxford Township Cemeteries Spring Clean-Up will begin on April 1, 2022. All artificial flowers, wreaths, and grave blankets are to be removed before April 1, 2022 or the cemetery maintenance contractor will remove and dispose of them for you.

If you have any questions, please contact the Clerk Curtis W. Wright at (248) 628-9787, during regular business hours.

Publication Date: March 23, 2022 and March 30, 2022

Posted: Oxford Township Office

Oxford Village Office

Curtis W. Wright, Clerk

Charter Township of Oxford