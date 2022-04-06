Public Notices: Oxford Township

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD

COUNTY OF OAKLAND

NOTICE

A Second Reading and possible Adoption of Ordinance 107A.008 – Sewer Ordinance

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND ARTICLE III OF CHAPTER 62 TITLED “SEWERS AND SEWAGE DISPOSAL” OF THE OXFORD CHARTER TOWNSHIP CODE OF ORDINANCES BY AMENDING AND RESTATING ARTICLE III IN ITS ENTIRETY.

To be considered at a regular meeting of the Charter Township of Oxford Board of Trustees, to be held April 13, 2022, 6:30 p.m., at the Oxford Township Meeting Room, 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, Michigan. Copies of complete text are available for the public at the Township Office, 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, Michigan 48371, (248) 628-9787.

The Charter Township of Oxford will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audiotapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting/hearing. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services shall contact the Charter Township of Oxford, by writing or calling, Curtis W. Wright, Township Clerk (248) 628-9787 as soon as possible to allow the Township sufficient time to have available the aids and services.

OXFORD TWP.

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD

COUNTY OF OAKLAND

STATE OF MICHIGAN

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ON SPECIAL ASSESSMENT

IMPROVEMENTS BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD

TO ALL OWNERS OF THE

FOLLOWING-DESCRIBED LANDS:

Land located in Sections 15 & 22, T-5-N, R-10-E, Oxford Township, Oakland County, Michigan more particularly described as;

Parcel 04-22-200-004;

and also including parcel 04-22-200-013;

and also including parcel 04-22-200-014;

and also including parcel 04-22-200-025;

and also including parcel 04-22-200-026;

and also including parcel 04-22-200-010;

and also including a part of parcel 04-15-503-001 being more particularly described as beginning at the southwest corner of parcel 04-15-503-001; thence along the easterly right-of-way of Lapeer Road (M-24)

N30-16-43W 2,000 .00 feet; thence N60-16-43E 50.00 feet; thence parallel with the easterly right-of-way line of Lapeer Road S30-16-43E 2031.97 feet; thence along the south line of Section 15 N87-17-20W

59.61 feet to the point of beginning;

and also including a part of parcel 04-15-100-001 being more particularly described as beginning at the southwest corner of parcel 04-15-100-001; thence parallel with the easterly right-of-way of Lapeer Road

(M-24) N30-16-43W 2031.97 feet; thence N60-16-43E 950.00 feet; thence parallel with the easterly right-of-way line of Lapeer Road S30-16-43E 2639.40 feet; thence along the south line of Section 15

N87-17-20W 1132.56 feet to the point of beginning;

This description is not intended to be used for boundary, retracement, or other types of land surveys.

Its purpose is to provide a general description of the parcels within the special assessment district. No actual field measurements were performed in conjunction with this prepared description.

TAKE NOTICE that pursuant to the provisions of Act 188, Public Acts of Michigan, 1954, as amended, the Township Board has received petitions signed by record owners of land constituting more than 50% of the total land in the proposed special assessment district comprised of the lands described above, and has tentatively declared its intention to proceed with the public improvements described as follows:

This sanitary sewer project will consist of the planning, engineering, and construction of new sanitary sewer piping, manholes, and associated sanitary sewer appurtenances beginning at an existing manhole located in the southwest corner of Parcel 04-22-200-004 and extending northerly along Lapeer Road approximately 6,500 feet to a point near the intersection of Lapeer Road and Dunlap Road.

TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that the Township Board has tentatively declared its intention to make such improvement and tentatively designated the above-described premises as a special assessment district against which at least a part of the cost of said public improvements is to be assessed.

TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that the Township Board has caused to be prepared plans showing the public improvements, the location thereof and an estimate of the cost thereof which have been filed with the office of the Township Clerk, 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, Michigan, for public examination.

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board will meet on Wednesday, the 13th day of April, 2022, at 6:30 o’clock p.m., prevailing Eastern Time, at the Township Offices, 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, Michigan, to hear objections to the petitions, the public improvements and the proposed special assessment district therefor.

PUBLISHED:March 30, 2022 and April 6, 2022

