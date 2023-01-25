Public Notices: Oxford Township

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that, under the provisions of §17.8 and §16.9 of Oxford Township Zoning

Ordinance 67A, the Oxford Township Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a PUBLIC HEARING at the

Oxford Township Office at 300 Dunlap Rd, Oxford, MI 48371.

DATE: Monday, February 13, 2023

TIME: 7:00 PM

PURPOSE OF THE PUBLIC HEARING

Petition Number 22-ZBA-004

Applicant(s) Daniel Patrona

Project Description Proposed addition within the front yard setback and existing

non-conformities.

Variance Description

1. Reduced side yard setback of four point three (4.3)

feet rather than ten (10) feet, as required in the R-1

Single Family Residential district.

2. Reduced building to building setback of one point

three (1.3) feet rather than ten (10) feet, as required in

the R-1 Single Family Residential district;

3. Reduced front yard setback of two and a half (2.5)

feet rather than twenty-five (25) feet, as required in

the R-1 Single Family Residential district;

4. Reduced building to building setback of two point

eight (2.8) feet, rather than ten (10) feet, as required

in the R-1 Single Family Residential district;

5. Reduced rear yard setback of zero (0) feet rather than

twenty (2) feet, as required in the R-1 Single Family

Residential district;

6. Reduced natural features setback of sixteen (16) feet

rather than twenty-five (25) feet, as required in the R-1

Single Family Residential district.

Property Location 590 Maloney; (P04-28-303-006)

A copy of the application and submitted materials may be viewed at Oxford Township Office, Building

Department, during business hours (9:00 am – 4:00 pm weekdays, excluding holidays).

Members of the public are welcome to attend the public hearing in person or by counsel to express

views on the application. Written comments should be addressed to Todd Walters, Commission

Zoning Board of Appeals Chair, 300 Dunlap, Oxford, MI 48731-0003, or may be sent by email to

Cheryl Lotan, clotan@oxfordtownship.org. All correspondence must be received by 12:00 noon on

date of the public hearing.

The Charter Township of Oxford will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such

as signers for the hearing impaired and audiotapes of printed materials being considered at the

meeting/hearing. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services shall contact the

Charter Township of Oxford, by writing or calling, Curtis W. Wright, Township Clerk, (248) 628-9787,

as soon as possible to allow the Township sufficient time to have available the aids and services.

Cc: All Property Owners within 300 feet

POSTED: OXFORD TOWNSHIP 01/25/2023

VILLAGE OF OXFORD 01/25/2023

PUBLISHED: OXFORD LEADER 01/25/2023

***

Petition Number 22-ZBA-005

Applicant(s) Oxford Township Parks and Recreation

Project Description The applicant has proposed a lot split and will require several

variances to make this request viable.

Variance Description

The petitioner is requesting the following variance approvals:

1. Minimum permitted lot size for Parcel A from five (5)

acres to zero point nine seven (0.97) acres in the

Recreation District.

2. Minimum permitted lot width for Parcel A from three

hundred thirty (330) feet to two hundred twenty-one

point nine seven (221.97) feet in the Recreation District.

3. Permitted side yard setback for Parcel B from fifty (50)

feet to twenty-six point seven (26.7) feet in the

Recreation District.

4. Permitted side yard setback for Parcel B from fifty (50)

feet to sixteen point six (16.6) feet in the Recreation

District.

5. Permitted side yard setback in Parcel A from fifty (50)

feet to three point six (3.6) feet in the Recreation

District.

6. Permitted side yard setback in Parcel A from fifty (50)

feet to twenty-five point one (25.1) feet in the Recreation

District.

Property Location 2795 Seymour Lake Road (P04-30-200-058)

