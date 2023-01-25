Public Notices: Oxford Township

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD
ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that, under the provisions of §17.8 and §16.9 of Oxford Township Zoning
Ordinance 67A, the Oxford Township Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a PUBLIC HEARING at the
Oxford Township Office at 300 Dunlap Rd, Oxford, MI 48371.
DATE: Monday, February 13, 2023
TIME: 7:00 PM
PURPOSE OF THE PUBLIC HEARING
Petition Number 22-ZBA-004
Applicant(s) Daniel Patrona
Project Description Proposed addition within the front yard setback and existing
non-conformities.
Variance Description
1. Reduced side yard setback of four point three (4.3)
feet rather than ten (10) feet, as required in the R-1
Single Family Residential district.
2. Reduced building to building setback of one point
three (1.3) feet rather than ten (10) feet, as required in
the R-1 Single Family Residential district;
3. Reduced front yard setback of two and a half (2.5)
feet rather than twenty-five (25) feet, as required in
the R-1 Single Family Residential district;
4. Reduced building to building setback of two point
eight (2.8) feet, rather than ten (10) feet, as required
in the R-1 Single Family Residential district;
5. Reduced rear yard setback of zero (0) feet rather than
twenty (2) feet, as required in the R-1 Single Family
Residential district;
6. Reduced natural features setback of sixteen (16) feet
rather than twenty-five (25) feet, as required in the R-1
Single Family Residential district.
Property Location 590 Maloney; (P04-28-303-006)
A copy of the application and submitted materials may be viewed at Oxford Township Office, Building
Department, during business hours (9:00 am – 4:00 pm weekdays, excluding holidays).
Members of the public are welcome to attend the public hearing in person or by counsel to express
views on the application. Written comments should be addressed to Todd Walters, Commission
Zoning Board of Appeals Chair, 300 Dunlap, Oxford, MI 48731-0003, or may be sent by email to
Cheryl Lotan, clotan@oxfordtownship.org. All correspondence must be received by 12:00 noon on
date of the public hearing.
The Charter Township of Oxford will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such
as signers for the hearing impaired and audiotapes of printed materials being considered at the
meeting/hearing. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services shall contact the
Charter Township of Oxford, by writing or calling, Curtis W. Wright, Township Clerk, (248) 628-9787,
as soon as possible to allow the Township sufficient time to have available the aids and services.
Cc: All Property Owners within 300 feet
POSTED: OXFORD TOWNSHIP 01/25/2023
VILLAGE OF OXFORD 01/25/2023
PUBLISHED: OXFORD LEADER 01/25/2023
***
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD
ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that, under the provisions of §17.8 and §16.9 of Oxford Township Zoning
Ordinance 67A, the Oxford Township Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a PUBLIC HEARING at the
Oxford Township Office at 300 Dunlap Rd, Oxford, MI 48371.
DATE: Monday, February 13, 2023
TIME: 7:00 PM
PURPOSE OF THE PUBLIC HEARING
Petition Number 22-ZBA-005
Applicant(s) Oxford Township Parks and Recreation
Project Description The applicant has proposed a lot split and will require several
variances to make this request viable.
Variance Description
The petitioner is requesting the following variance approvals:
1. Minimum permitted lot size for Parcel A from five (5)
acres to zero point nine seven (0.97) acres in the
Recreation District.
2. Minimum permitted lot width for Parcel A from three
hundred thirty (330) feet to two hundred twenty-one
point nine seven (221.97) feet in the Recreation District.
3. Permitted side yard setback for Parcel B from fifty (50)
feet to twenty-six point seven (26.7) feet in the
Recreation District.
4. Permitted side yard setback for Parcel B from fifty (50)
feet to sixteen point six (16.6) feet in the Recreation
District.
5. Permitted side yard setback in Parcel A from fifty (50)
feet to three point six (3.6) feet in the Recreation
District.
6. Permitted side yard setback in Parcel A from fifty (50)
feet to twenty-five point one (25.1) feet in the Recreation
District.
Property Location 2795 Seymour Lake Road (P04-30-200-058)
A copy of the application and submitted materials may be viewed at Oxford Township Office, Building
Department, during business hours (9:00 am – 4:00 pm weekdays, excluding holidays).
Members of the public are welcome to attend the public hearing in person or by counsel to express views on the
application. Written comments should be addressed to Todd Walters, Zoning Board of Appeals Chair, 300
Dunlap, Oxford, MI 48731-0003, or may be sent by email to Cheryl Lotan, clotan@oxfordtownship.org. All
correspondence must be received by 12:00 noon on date of the public hearing.
The Charter Township of Oxford will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers
for the hearing impaired and audiotapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting/hearing.
Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services shall contact the Charter Township of Oxford,
by writing or calling, Curtis W. Wright, Township Clerk, (248) 628-9787, as soon as possible to allow the
Township sufficient time to have available the aids and services.
Cc: All Property Owners within 300 feet
POSTED: OXFORD TOWNSHIP 01/25/2023
VILLAGE OF OXFORD 01/25/2023
PUBLISHED: OXFORD LEADER 01/25/2023