Public Notices: Oxford Township

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD

COUNTY OF OAKLAND COUNTY

STATE OF MICHIGAN

2021 BOARD OF REVIEW

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Charter Township of Oxford’s Board of Review will meet at the Oxford Township Meeting Room, 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, MI 48371 at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 for the purpose of examining the Charter Township of Oxford’s 2021 Assessment Rolls and organization of the 2021 hearing procedures. No assessment appeals will be heard during the Organizational Meeting.

Please be further advised that the Charter Township of Oxford’s Board of Review will meet at the Oxford Township Meeting Room, 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, MI 48371 for the purpose of hearing assessment appeals on real and personal property and to make such adjustments as the Board deems fair and just on the following times and days:

Tuesday, March 2, 2021 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 4, 2021 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Monday, March 8, 2021 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 11, 2021 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

TENTATIVE 2021 EQUALIZATION FACTOR FOR ALL CLASSES OF REAL PROPERTY IS 1.000 FACTOR.

To schedule an appointment IN ADVANCE for the Board of Review, please contact Oakland County Equalization Division, PRIOR TO March 1, 2021, toll free at 1-888-350-0900, extension 80776. Written appeals will be accepted prior to Board of Review closing. Send written appeals to Charter Township of Oxford, 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, MI 48371.

The Charter Township of Oxford will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audio tapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting/hearing. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services shall contact the Charter Township of Oxford, by writing or calling Curtis W. Wright, Township Clerk at (248) 628-9787, extension 108 as soon as possible to allow the Township sufficient time to have available the aids and services.

Jack Curtis, Supervisor

Charter Township of Oxford

300 Dunlap Road

Oxford, MI 48371

(248) 628-9787, extension 109

PUBLISHED: February 10, 2021, February 17, 2021 and February 24, 2021

POSTED: OXFORD TOWNSHIP

VILLAGE OF OXFORD

***

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD

COUNTY OF OAKLAND

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

Notice is hereby given that the Charter Township of Oxford Board of Trustees, at a Regular Meeting on the 10th day of February 2021 held the Second Reading and adopted the Fire Prevention and Protection Ordinance No. 95.005:

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND CHAPTER 26 TITLED “FIRE PREVENTION AND PROTECTION” OF THE OXFORD CHARTER TOWNSHIP CODE BY AMENDING SECTIONS 26-2, 26-8, AND 26-14, AND ADDING NEW SECTIONS 26-21 AND 26-22.

A complete copy of Ordinance No. 95.005 is available at the Charter Township of Oxford Office, 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, MI 48371, (248) 628-9787 during regular business hours.

Publication Date: February 17, 2021

Effective Date: Thirty (30) days after publication.

Notice of adoption posted: Oxford Township Office

Oxford Village Office

Curtis W. Wright, Clerk

Charter Township of Oxford