Public Notices: Oxford Township

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD

COUNTY OF OAKLAND

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

A Public Hearing will be held by the Charter Township of Oxford Board of Trustees on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. in the evening, or as soon thereafter as may be heard at the Oxford Township Meeting Hall, 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, MI 48371, for the purpose of discussion of projects for the Fiscal Year 2021, Community Development Block Grant Funds in the amount of $30,585.00.

Any persons may comment at the public hearing or in writing to:

Curtis W. Wright

Township Clerk

300 Dunlap Rd.

Oxford, MI 48371

The Charter Township of Oxford will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audiotapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting/hearing. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services shall contact the Charter Township of Oxford by writing or calling, Curtis W. Wright, Township Clerk 248-628-9787 as soon as possible to allow the township sufficient time to have available the aids and services.

Curtis W. Wright

Township Clerk

300 Dunlap Rd.

Oxford, MI 48371

Publish: Oxford Leader – February 24 and March 3, 2020

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD

COUNTY OF OAKLAND COUNTY

STATE OF MICHIGAN

2021 BOARD OF REVIEW

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Charter Township of Oxford’s Board of Review will meet at the Oxford Township Meeting Room, 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, MI 48371 at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 for the purpose of examining the Charter Township of Oxford’s 2021 Assessment Rolls and organization of the 2021 hearing procedures. No assessment appeals will be heard during the Organizational Meeting.

Please be further advised that the Charter Township of Oxford’s Board of Review will meet at the Oxford Township Meeting Room, 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, MI 48371 for the purpose of hearing assessment appeals on real and personal property and to make such adjustments as the Board deems fair and just on the following times and days:

Tuesday, March 2, 2021 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 4, 2021 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Monday, March 8, 2021 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 11, 2021 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

TENTATIVE 2021 EQUALIZATION FACTOR FOR ALL CLASSES OF REAL PROPERTY IS 1.000 FACTOR.

To schedule an appointment IN ADVANCE for the Board of Review, please contact Oakland County Equalization Division, PRIOR TO March 1, 2021, toll free at 1-888-350-0900, extension 80776. Written appeals will be accepted prior to Board of Review closing. Send written appeals to Charter Township of Oxford, 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, MI 48371.

The Charter Township of Oxford will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audio tapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting/hearing. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services shall contact the Charter Township of Oxford, by writing or calling Curtis W. Wright, Township Clerk at (248) 628-9787, extension 108 as soon as possible to allow the Township sufficient time to have available the aids and services.

Jack Curtis, Supervisor

Charter Township of Oxford

300 Dunlap Road

Oxford, MI 48371

(248) 628-9787, extension 109

PUBLISHED: February 10, 2021, February 17, 2021 and February 24, 2021

POSTED: OXFORD TOWNSHIP

VILLAGE OF OXFORD

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD

COUNTY OF OAKLAND MICHIGAN

SYNOPSIS

Of the Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Oxford Board of Trustees held on February 10, 2021 via Zoom Video Conference.

PRESENT: Supervisor Curtis, Clerk Wright, Treasurer Ferrari, Trustee Payne, Trustee Nold, Trustee Dunn, Trustee Charles

ABSENT: None

The following actions were taken:

Approved the Agenda as amended.

Approved the Consent Agenda as presented.

Approved to set a Second Reading and possible adoption of Ordinance 135 Food Trucks,

Approved to adopt Fire Ordinance 95.005 Ordinance to amend Chapter 26 “Fire Prevention and Protection”.

Approved the Resolution for David Creech in honor of his years of service on the Oxford Fire Department as presented.

Approved the Memorandum of Agreement between the Township of Oxford and the Oxford Fire Fighters Union, IAFF Local 4763 as presented.

Approved to go back through all the Memorandums of Agreement with the Oxford Fire Fighters Union, IAFF Local 4763 to number each Agreement sequentially.

Approved to accept the proposal from Aaron’s Lawn in Order and approve a Cemetery Contract payable in the annual amount of $68,400.00.

Approved the expansion of the parking lot that services the lower level of the Oxford Township Hall and seek requests for proposal.

Approved to table the 2021 Hardship Exemption Guidelines Resolution until a future date.

Approved to form a committee comprised of Trustee Charles, Treasurer Ferrari, and Trustee Payne to look into the ramifications of the 2021 Hardship Exemption Guidelines Resolution.

Approved to authorize Treasurer Ferrari to sign the State Tax Commission Computerized Tax Roll Recertification as presented.

Approved to request funding in the amount of $2,500.00 for the Ordinace Review Committee to address the issue of storage containers, shipping containers and temporary tents.

Approved the estimate from Kapala Heating and Air Conditioning in the amount of $5,556.00 for the installation of a Re-VerberRay heater for the lower level room.

Approved to authorize Supervisor Jack Curtis to sign the “Restaurant Relief Program Interlocal Agreement” with Oakland County.

Approved to authorize the hiring of an administrative Assistant to the Supervisor.

Approved an amount of $255,000.00 for the refurbishing of one water filter vessel tank located at the Dunlap Road Water Treatment Plant.

Approved to authorize the increase of the Charter Township of Oxford quaterly sewer rate to $110.00 beginning with the April 2021 sewer billing and authorize the increase of the Charter Township of Oxford metered sewer rate to $39.19 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Approved to authorize Clerk Wright to work with Communications and Grants Manager C.J. Carnacchio to draft a letter to be mailed to all Oxford Township sewer customers explaining to them the rate increase.

Meeting was adjourned at 8:30 p.m.