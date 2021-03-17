Public Notices: Oxford Township

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD

COUNTY OF OAKLAND MICHIGAN

SYNOPSIS

Of the Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Oxford Board of Trustees held on March 10, 2021 via Zoom Video Conference.

PRESENT: Supervisor Curtis, Clerk Wright, Treasurer Ferrari, Trustee Payne, Trustee Nold, Trustee Dunn, Trustee Charles

ABSENT: None

The following actions were taken:

Approved the Agenda as presented.

Approved the Consent Agenda as presented.

Opened public hearing at 6:38 p.m. to discuss Fiscal Year 2021 Community Development Block Grant Funds.

Closed public hearing at 6:40 p.m. to discuss Fiscal Year 2021 Community Development Block Grant Funds.

Approved to adopt Ordinance 135 to be known as Charter Township of Oxford Mobile Food Establishment Ordinance and added to a newly created Chapter 28 of the Oxford Charter Township Code.

Approved to not participate in any additional cost to raise the height of the Maloney Street bridge over the estimated $2 million replacement cost.

Approved to formally agree to allocate its 2021 Community Development Block Grant Funds.

Approved to postpone consideration of participation in the Gypsy Moth Spraying Program until the April 14, 2021 meeting.

Approved to direct Attorney Gary Rentrop and/or Attorney Hans Rentrop to draft an Ordinance to address regulating the growing of medical marihuana .

Approved to contract with Road Commission for Oakland County to provide chloride services for 2021 on all public gravel roads in the Charter Township of Oxford. Four applications at the rate of 6.75 ($0.0675) cents per foot per application.

Approved to terminate the BASIC Health Reimbursement Arrangement and Flexible Spending Account Services Agreement effective March 31, 2021 and enter into a Health Reimbursement Agreement and Flexible Spending with Isolved Benefit Services effective April 1, 2021.

Approved the Water System Operation and Maintenance agreement as presented.

Approved the Sewer System Operation and Maintenance agreement as presented.

Approved the Resolution in regard to grinder pump services as presented.

Meeting was adjourned at 7:56 p.m.

Curtis W. Wright

Oxford Township Clerk

300 Dunlap Road

Oxford MI 48371

248-628-9787 #5

Publish: Oxford Leader: March 17, 2021

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD

COUNTY OF OAKLAND

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

Notice is hereby given that the Charter Township of Oxford Board of Trustees, at a Regular Meeting on the 10th day of March 2021 held the Second Reading and adopted the Mobile Food Establishment Ordinance No. 135:

AN ORDINANCE TO PROVIDE A TITLE FOR THE ORDINANCE;

TO DEFINE INTENT AND PURPOSE;

TO DEFINE TERMS;

TO ESTABLISH SCOPE OF THIS ORDINANCE;

TO ESTABLISH REGULATIONS FOR MOBILE FOOD ESTABLISHMENTS;

TO ESTABLISH ADMINISTRATION OF THIS ORDINANCE;

TO PROVIDE PENALTIES FOR AND ENFORCEMENT OF VIOLATIONS OF THIS ORDINANCE;

TO PROVIDE FOR SEVERABILITY;

TO REPEAL ALL ORDINANCES OR PARTS OF ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT WITH THIS ORDINANCE;

TO PROVIDE A SAVINGS CLAUSE; AND

TO PROVIDE AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

A complete copy of Ordinance No. 135 is available at the Charter Township of Oxford Office, 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, MI 48371, (248) 628-9787 during regular business hours.

Publication Date: March 17, 2021

Effective Date: Thirty (30) days after publication.

Notice of adoption posted: Oxford Township Office

Oxford Village Office

Curtis W. Wright, Clerk

Charter Township of Oxford