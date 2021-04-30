Public Notices: Oxford Township

April 28, 2021

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD PLANNING COMMISSION

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Thursday, May13, 2021, at 7:00 pm

Notice is hereby given that, under the provisions of the Charter Township of Oxford Zoning Ordinance and the Michigan Zoning Enabling Act, the Charter Township of Oxford Planning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing at LakePoint Community Church, 1550 W Drahner Rd., Oxford, MI 48731.

The purpose of the public hearing is to receive public comments regarding:

Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment to regulate marihuana within Oxford Township.

Documents related to the public hearing will be available for inspection at the Township Building Department, during normal business hours (8:00 am – 5:00 pm weekdays, excluding holidays).

Members of the public are welcome to attend the public meeting in person or by counsel to express views on the petition. Written comments should be addressed to Michael Young, Planning Commission Chair, 300 Dunlap, Oxford, MI 48731-0003, or may be sent by email to Cheryl Lotan, clotan@oxfordtownship.org. All correspondence must be received by 12:00 noon on date of the public meeting.

The Planning Commission will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audio tapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting, to individuals with disabilities at the meeting upon seven days’ notice to the Planning Commission. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact Curtis Wright, Township Clerk, at (248) 628-9787 or cwright@oxfordtownship.org, as soon as possible to allow the Township sufficient time to make the aids and service available.

Published: Oxford Leader April 28, 2021

Posted: Oxford Township April 23, 2021

Village of Oxford April 23, 2021

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD

COUNTY OF OAKLAND MICHIGAN

SYNOPSIS

Of the Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Oxford Board of Trustees held on April 14, 2021 at the Oxford Township Hall Meeting Room.

PRESENT: Supervisor Curtis, Clerk Wright, Treasurer Ferrari, Trustee Nold, Trustee Charles

ABSENT: Trustee Dunn, Trustee Payne

The following actions were taken:

Approved the Agenda as amended.

Approved the Consent Agenda as presented.

Approved the hiring of the Assistant Fire Chief Matthew Majestic.

Approved the 2021-2024 Fire Dispatch Service Agreement.

Approved the Resolution Adopting Policy Relative to the Review and Granting of Poverty Exemptions by the Oxford Township Board of Review as amended.

Approved to not participate in the 2021 Gypsy Moth Spraying program through the Macomb County MSU Extension Gypsy Moth Suppression Program.

Approved to award the Oxford Township Lower Level Parking Lot project to Allied Construction at the base bid amount of $228,899.75.

Approved an additional application of chlorde on all public gravel roads in the Charter Township of Oxford in 2021.

Approved the Mobile Food Establishment Annual License Application and the Mobile Food Establishment Permit Application as presented.

Approved the 2021 West Nile Virus Program.

Approved to adopt the Resolution Authorizing the West Nile Virus Fund Expense Reimbursement Request as presented.

Meeting was adjourned at 7:07 p.m.

Curtis W. Wright

Oxford Township Clerk

300 Dunlap Road

Oxford MI 48371

248-628-9787 #5

Publish: Oxford Leader: April 28, 2021