Public Notices: Oxford Township

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD

COUNTY OF OAKLAND

NOTICE

A Second Reading and possible Adoption of Ordinance 107A.007 – Sewer Ordinance

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND SECTION 62-81, DEFINITIONS, OF THE OXFORD CHARTER TOWNSHIP CODE OF ORDINANCES (CODIFIED FROM ORDINANCE NOS. 107 AND 107A AS AMENDED).

To be considered at a regular meeting of the Charter Township of Oxford Board of Trustees, to be held August 11, 2021, 6:30 p.m., at the Oxford Township Meeting Room, 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, Michigan. Copies of complete text are available for the public at the Township Office, 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, Michigan 48371, (248) 628-9787.

Curtis W. Wright

Township Clerk

The Charter Township of Oxford will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audiotapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting/hearing. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services shall contact the Charter Township of Oxford, by writing or calling, Curtis W. Wright, Township Clerk (248) 628-9787 as soon as possible to allow the Township sufficient time to have available the aids and services.

Curtis W. Wright, Clerk

Charter Township of Oxford

300 Dunlap Road

Oxford, MI 48371

(248) 628-9787

PUBLISHED: Oxford Leader – August 4, 2021

POSTED: OXFORD TOWNSHIP

VILLAGE OF OXFORD

A Second Reading and possible Adoption of Ordinance 105B.009 – Water Ordinance

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND SECTION 62.41(G) OF THE OXFORD CHARTER TOWNSHIP CODE OF ORDINANCES (CODIFIED FROM ORDINANCE NOS. 105.A AND 105.B AS AMENDED).

To be considered at a regular meeting of the Charter Township of Oxford Board of Trustees, to be held August 11, 2021, 6:30 p.m., at the Oxford Township Meeting Room, 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, Michigan. Copies of complete text are available for the public at the Township Office, 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, Michigan 48371, (248) 628-9787.

