Public Notices: Oxford Village

AN ORDINANCE OF THE VILLAGE OF OXFORD

COUNTY OF OAKLAND, MICHIGAN

AN AMENDMENT TO ORD. No. 321, PART I, CHAPTER 22, SECTION 22-3

DOWNTOWN

DEVELOMENT DISTRICT (DDA)

ORGANIZATION, ELGIBILITY

AND TERMS OF OFFICE

THE VILLAGE OF OXFORD ORDAINS and hereby amends Ordinance No. 321 as follows:

SECTION 22-3 ORGANIZATION (b)(1). The board of directors of the corporation shall consist of the village president and eight (8) members appointed by the village president, subject to the approval of the village council.

A full and complete copy of this ordinance is available at the Village of Oxford Clerk’s office, 22 W. Burdick St., Oxford, MI. 48371, (248)268-2543. Email: clerk@thevillageofoxford.org. Regular business hours: Monday-Thursday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Information is also available on our website www.thevillageofoxford.org.

Joseph Madore, Village Manager

Published 12/16/2020, Oxford Leader

Effective January 14, 2021

***

AN ORDINANCE OF THE VILLAGE OF OXFORD

COUNTY OF OAKLAND, MICHIGAN

AMENDMENT TO ORD. No. 269, ARTICLE III, CHAPTER 70, SECTION 70-73(b)

WATER SERVICE PIPES

THE VILLAGE OF OXFORD ORDAINS and hereby amends Ordinance 269 as follows:

Article III, Chapter 70, Section 70-73(b). All water service pipe from the main to the curb stop size 1″ or less shall be copper, water service pipe from the main to the curb stop over 1″ may be any material that meets the current plumbing code at the time of installation or replacement.

All water service pipe from the curb stop to the meter shall be of any material that meets the current plumbing code at the time of installation or replacement. Any water service lines that are plastic are required to have a dual trace line installed.

All stop or service cocks shall be at least three-fourths inch extra heavy round way stops placed outside of the property line. The stop box shall be so placed that the cover is not below grade and must be set on a firm foundation to prevent settlement.

Any water service line replacement performed by the Village related to the State of Michigan Lead & Copper Rules (LCR’s) may utilize any material that meets the current plumbing code at the time of installation/replacement. If the Village uses approved plastic piping materials and the property owner wishes to have the materials upgraded to copper or any other approved piping material, the property owner shall be responsible for any and all additional costs associated with the change in materials including any increase in labor.

All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict herewith are hereby repealed only to the extent necessary to give this ordinance full force and effect.

Should any portion of this ordinance be held invalid for any reason, such holding shall not be construed as affecting the validity of any of the remaining portions of this ordinance.

The complete copy of this ordinance and the amendments stated herein can be reviewed in their entirety at the Village of Oxford Clerk’s Office, 22 W. Burdick St., Oxford, MI. 48371. (248) 624-2543. Email: clerk@thevillageofoxford.org. Website: www.thevillageofoxford.org

Joseph Madore, Village Manager

Published December 16, 2020, Oxford Leader

Effective January 14, 2021