Public Notices: Oxford Village

VILLAGE OF OXFORD ORDAINS

THE FOLLOWING ZONING

ORDINANCE TEXT AMENDMENTS:

Article 4: Section 4.1.4 Additional Standards to require any adult regulated use to receive special land use approval prior to being established in the I-1 zoning district.

Article 6: Section 6.1.13 Fence, Wall, and Privacy Screens. Removal of text to make fence standards applicable in all zoning districts.

Article 6: Section 6.1.11 Clear Vision Areas. Text edits to create language that the graphic represents thereby ensuring individual sections of the ordinance are consistent with each other.

Article 7: Section 7.4.3 (D) General Standards for a Clear Vision Area.

These amendments to the Village of Oxford Zoning Ordinance shall take effect 30-days after publication. A full and complete copy of the amendments are available at the Village of Oxford Clerk’s office, 22 W. Burdick St., Oxford, MI. 48371, (248)268-2543 during regular business hours: Monday-Thursday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Contact by Email: clerk@thevillageofoxford.org. Information is also available on our official website www.thevillageofoxford.org.

Teresa L. Onica, CMC

Village of Oxford Clerk

Published 3/17/2021, Oxford Leader

***

ORD. No. 411

PROHIBITION OF MARIHUANA ESTABLISHMENTS ORDINANCE

THE VILLAGE OF OXFORD ORDAINS THE FOLLOWING AMENDMENT:

An ordinance to provide a title for the ordinance; to define words; to prohibit marihuana establishments within the boundaries of the Village of Oxford pursuant to Initiated Law 1 of 2018, MCL 333.27951 et seq., or as otherwise codified or amended; to provide penalties for violation of this ordinance; to provide for severability; to repeal all ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict therewith; and to provide an effective date.

SECTION I-TITLE.

SECTION II- DEFINITIONS.

SECTION III-NO MARIHUANA ESTABLISHMENTS.

SECTION IV-VIOLATIONS AND PENALTIES.

SECTION V-SEVERABILITY.

SECTION VI- REPEAL AND SUNSET PROVISION. All ordinance or parts of ordinances in conflict herewith are hereby repealed. This ordinance shall be repealed and held for naught on October 31, 2021 with no additional action of the Village of Oxford Council required to effectuate the repeal.

SECTION VII-EFFECTIVE DATE. This ordinance shall take effect 30 days after publication.

A full and complete copy of this ordinance is available at the Village of Oxford Clerk’s office, 22 W. Burdick St., Oxford, MI. 48371, (248)268-2543. Email: clerk@thevillageofoxford.org. Regular business hours: Monday-Thursday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Information is also available on our website www.thevillageofoxford.org.

Teresa L. Onica, CMC

Village of Oxford Clerk

Published 3/17/2021, Oxford Leader