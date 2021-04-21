Public Notices: Oxford Village

VILLAGE OF OXFORD

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

DELINQUENT WATER/SEWER AND

VIOLATION NOTICES

ADDED TO 2021 TAX BILL

Notice is hereby given that Tuesday, May 11, 2021 the Village of Oxford will hold a public hearing in the Village Council Chambers, 22 W. Burdick, Oxford, MI at 7:00 p.m. This Public Hearing is for the purpose of hearing public comments for placing delinquent water/sewer and other village violation notices on the 2021 Tax Bill as a lien on the property per village Ordinance #321 Sec. 70-78(d). Council will consider public comments in writing or in person. Submit written comments to clerk@thevillageofoxford.org, 22 W. Burdick, Oxford, MI. 48371. Persons needing assistance are asked to contact the Clerk’s office during regular business hours: Monday-Thursday 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. (248)-628-2543, no less than 72- hours in advance of the meeting if special accommodations are needed.

Teresa Onica, Village CMC

Oxford, Village Clerk/Treasurer

Published April 21, 2021, Oxford Leader

***

VILLAGE OF OXFORD

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO CONSIDER

THE PROPOSED ADULT USE

MARIJUANA FACILITIES

ORDINANCE No. 4.1.29

Please take notice that the Village of Oxford Council will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. or soon thereafter in the Village Council Chambers located at 22 W. Burdick St., Oxford, MI. and/or via ZOOM telecommunication as permitted under MCL 15.263(a) if deemed necessary to mitigate risk of spreading COVID-19. Meeting access code, how to participate remotely, and information regarding meeting in person will be available on our website at www.thevillageofoxford.org and will be published on the agenda header. This Public Hearing is being held for the purpose of considering a First Reading to allow marijuana establishments to be licensed and operate within the boundaries of the Village of Oxford and to hear and receive public input regarding Adult Use Marijuana as it relates to time, manner and place of operations pursuant to Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act (MRTMA). A full copy of the proposed ordinance is available for review on our website or from the Village of Oxford Clerk’s office during regular business hours.

Public wishing to comment on proposed ordinance 4.1.29 can do so in writing by mail addressed to: Village of Oxford Clerk, P.O. Box 94, Oxford, Michigan, or Email: clerk@thevillageofoxford.org

Contact information to the public body is also available though our office and website.

Physically challenged persons needing assistance or aid at the public hearing should contact the Village Clerk during regular business hours Monday-Thursday 8:00a.m.-5:00 p.m. Phone: 248-628-2543, not less than seventy-two (72) hours prior to the public hearing.