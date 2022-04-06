Public Notices: Oxford Village

NOTICE OF

JOB OPPORTUNITY

D.P.W. LABORER I

The Village of Oxford is seeking qualified applicants for the seasonal Department of Public Works Laborer. Wage is based on qualifications and experience up to $15.50 per hour. Applications are available at the Village of Oxford Office, 22 West Burdick Street, Oxford, MI. (248)-628-2543. Position will perform a broad range of manual labor and semi-skilled maintenance. Tasks include streets, drains, parks, mowing, water and equipment maintenance. Must have a valid Michigan driver’s license and pass a pre-employment physical examination. Application deadline is April 29, 2022, or until position has been filled.

THE VILLAGE OF OXFORD IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

Tere Onica, CMC

Oxford Village Clerk/Treasurer

Published Oxford Leader 3/30/2022, 4/6/2022

***

NOTICE OF

JOB OPPORTUNITY

Scripter Park Seasonal Employee

The Village of Oxford is seeking qualified applicants for the seasonal position of beach attendant at Scripter Park. Responsibilities include general maintenance of beach, beach house, and park areas. Experience in park, grounds or beach maintenance is preferred but not necessary. Wage is $9.45 to $12.00 per hour based on qualifications and experience. Work schedule will require morning, afternoon and weekend work. Application forms available in the Oxford Village Offices, 22 West Burdick Street, Oxford. Deadline for submitting application is April 29, 2022.

THE VILLAGE OF OXFORD IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

Tere Onica, CMC

Oxford Village Clerk/Treasurer

Published Oxford Leader 3/30/2022, 4/6/2022