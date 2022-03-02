Quilts and prayers delivered to survivors

Members of the LakePoint Community Church’s qulit ministry presented seven handmade quilts to the seven surviors of the Nov. 30 mass shooting at Oxford High School.

Each of the blue and gold quilts were designed with the Oxford Strong theme. According to Deb Hottman, who leads the quilt ministry, surviors had a prayer request printed next to their quilt so people could walk up and say the prayers for the beneficiaries.

The ministry is part of Prayers and Squares International, an interfaith outreach organization whose motto is “It’s not about the quilts; it’s all about the prayers.”

The quilt ministry makes quilts upon request for people going through a life crisis. Back in December, they also made four quilts for the four families who lost children on Nov 30.

The fabrics were donated by Joann Fabric in Auburn Hills and the backs were donated by 2nd Street Quilt Shop in Rochester.