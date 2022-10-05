Raising awareness one bench at a time

Recently Oxford Township Parks and Recreation got a little love from down Florida way.

“I was caught out of the blue on this project,” Parks and Rec. Director Phil Castonia said. “I received a call about two weeks ago from a woman named Cindy from this non-profit group based in Florida called Josh’s Benches for Awareness. They chose Oxford and wanted to let us know we were going to receive a bench. It was up to us where to place it.”

The “Cindy” who called was Cindy Nadelbach who started Josh’s Benches for Awareness. According to that group’s website, they are a nonprofit organization “dedicated to helping spread awareness about mental health and important local services to help the community. We place our benches in public parks and schools because we want to show people that their community supports them through their struggles.”

The website reports Nadelbach lost her son Joshua to suicide in 2018, when he was 21-years-old.

“We want to have his legacy live on and we know he would want us to help save the lives of others,” she wrote.” That is why I set up the GoFundMe to get the yellow benches to be made and placed in all schools, college campuses, and public parks/areas.”

On the bench below National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a message, “If you’re in crisis and want to talk, call 988,” followed by a plaque with #OxfordStrong.

According to C.J. Carnacchio, Oxford Townsihp’s Communications and Grants Manager, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24-7. The 988 number is now active across the United States. People can call or text 988 or chat via 988lifeline.org.

Last Thursday workers cemented the bench at Powell Lake Township Park, off of Pontiac Street. For more information about Josh’s Benches for Awareness visit their website, JoshsBenches.com. — Don Rush