Ralph MacLachlan, 82

Former Lake Orion resident Ralph “Mac” MacLachlan passed away November 1, 2021 in Walla Walla, Wash., at the age of 82.

Mac was born in Oxford, Michigan to George and Anna MacLachlan on August 1, 1939.

He proudly served in the U.S. Navy, traveled the world doing what he enjoyed the most as an Aviation Electronic Specialist. In 1971 he was Honorably discharged after serving 20 years. He retired as Master Chief receiving the National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, three Good Conduct Medals and Meritorious Unit Commendation.

After the Navy he owned a TV Repair business in Desert Hot Springs, Calif., then completing his career with The Honeywell Corporation.

Mac married Linda Farris, they had two daughters, Anne Diane and Mary Frances (Francee). Later he married the “red headed love of his life”, Relene Hankinson. She brought two daughters to the family, Donna and Teresa.

Relene passed in 2001. Soon after, Mac moved from Missouri to Dayton, Wash., to be near his daughter, Anne.

He was a proud Veteran, very avid sports fan; according to his sister Jean, he played all sports in school and in the military. He enjoyed golfing, Reba, jazz music, loved his grandkids and visiting with everyone he met.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Gerald, sisters Mary and Betty, wife Relene and daughters Francee and Donna.

He is survived by his daughter Anne Higgins of Dayton, Wash., and Teresa McDaniels of Mo., two sisters Pat Garcia and Jeanette Anderson both of Mich.,

Mac will be missed by all, including his many grandkids, great-grandkids, niece and nephews, and friends.

Mac will be buried at White Chapel Memorial Gardens next to his wife, Relene in Gladstone, Mo. There will be no service.

Arrangements are being made by Hubbard-Rogg Funeral Home in Dayton, Washington.