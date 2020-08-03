Randy Davisson, 83

Randy L Davisson, self-described cowboy and life long resident of Oxford passed away at age 83 on July 24, 2020 on his farm surrounded by family.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years Mary Ellen (Rader) Davisson, sister Coreen Davisson, sister-in-law Lois Ann Davisson, daughters Kathy Kihata, Mary Ann (Marty) Powers, Cindy (Chris) Bozied, Laura Lee Whitaker (Charlie), nephews Darren and Layne Davisson, grandchildren Justin (Laura), Chantel, Derrick (Shelly), Jacob (Chelsea), Jenna (Laurisa), and Noah, great grandchildren Elizabeth, John, Jessica, Drayk, Nelli, Gage, and Alexander, and many other family members. He was preceded in death by parents Lyman and Emma Davisson, brother Wayne Davisson, daughter Julie Davisson, great grand daughter Faith Powers, niece April (Rod) Melzer, and his trusty horse Eli Whitney.

As a long time active member of the community, Randy was past president of North Oakland County Board of Realtors, past president of Oxford Orion Optimist Club, drummer in Davisson Brothers Band (Randy Boom Boom Davisson and Wayne Davisson), and member of the Oxford Historical Museum. If you have lived in the Oxford area for long, you will have seen him in most Oxford parades, as he has participated for over 50 years. In the last few years he competed in the Michigan Senior Olympics, taking first place in billiards. He loved to play euchre and played weekly at the Lapeer Senior Citizen Center and Oxford American Legion where he also enjoyed karaoke with his family.

Randy was involved in real estate in the Oxford area starting in 1965 and held a license until his death. Randy and Mary Ellen opened their own real estate business (R.L. Davisson) in 1979. They also owned and operated three Little Caesars Pizza Stores in the Decatur, Alabama area.

Randy was deeply grateful for the Oxford Fire Department, Oakland County Sheriff, and local horse rescue groups for their help when his beloved horse Eli Whitney was stuck in a ditch during the winter of 2019. Eli and Randy enjoyed many adventures together. Randy rode shore to shore (Oscoda to Empire) in Michigan multiple times with the Michigan Trail Riders Association and rode the Chief Joseph Trail 6 years. From July 2000 thru April 2005 (58 months), documented by his wife Mary Ellen, Randy rode Eli Whitney in all 50 states, Washington DC, all 10 provinces of Canada, and two territories, establishing a world record. For this feat, he was honored by Ripley’s Believe It or Not, on Page 183 in Book 3 of the 2006 Edition, section titled “Impossible Feats.” More information is available at his website eliandi.com.

Happy Trails Randy and Eli.

Memorial donations can be sent to Joel Osteen Ministry or the Oxford American Legion Post 108. Randy loved life and will be deeply missed.

