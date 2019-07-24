Raymond A. Pike, of Ortonville, passed away on July 20, 2019. He was 90.

Born September 3, 1928 to S. Seer Pike and Bernice N. Stevens Pike in Sylvan Lake.

Loving husband of Jean E. Carson Pike for 67 years. Beloved father of Randall (Jeanie), Greg, B. Scott (Lori), Laurel (John), and Steve (Brenda). Cherished grandfather of 8: Amy (Scott), Justin (Jackie), Emily (John), John, Shelby (Josh), Gabe, Jake, and Anna. Adoring great grandfather of 4 (Savannah, Connor, AJ, and Levi). Preceded in death by his wife Jean in 2015, and sons Randy in 2017 and Greg in 2019.

Ray was a member of the Free Methodist Church in Pontiac, and in Oxford in later years.

He was a very active member acting at different times as trustee, Sunday school teacher, usher, bus driver, helping with many maintenance and other projects, and camping with the Sunny Side of the Street Gang.

His first occupation was as a car mechanic, and he would often buy used cars to fix up and resell, a skill he learned from his father.

He then got into sales, selling insurance, cars, mobile homes and later modular homes when he became a builder as well.

He loved his family and friends, his work, cars, hanging out at car races, making stained glass objects, volunteering with the Optimist Club, and eating at his son’s restaurant, the Country Coney in Oxford, every chance he could get.

He and Jean enjoyed several years of their retirement traveling around the country in their motorhome, including a memorable trip to Alaska. They spent their winters in Zephyr Hills, Florida, in the same mobile home park as several of their lifelong friends.

Ray was extraordinarily generous with his time and resources. We will never know how many people, some barely more than acquaintances, have benefitted from his assistance in time of need. He took particular care to help ensure his children would establish homesteads and livelihoods as they went out into the world. He was a friendly, fun loving, energetic, and compassionate man.