Reading Raiders win 4th grade Battle of the Books

OXFORD TWP. — The Oxford Public Library held the annual Oxford schools fourth grade Battle of the Books at the Oxford High School Performing Arts Center, with all elementary schools in Oxford, plus Oxford Virtual Academy and Kingsbury Country Day School participating in the competition.

The Reading Raiders team of (from left) Dimitri Elenis, Zeke Eason, Jack Yamin, Dex Smith and Benji Emery from Kingsbury Country Day School won the 2025 fourth grade Battle of the Books on April 1.

Second place went to The Chapter Champions from Oxford Elementary School: Cole Hellebuyck, Logan Huff, Ian Herrick, Evan Green and Drew Papin.

Third place went to the Lil’ Crane Makers from Clear Lake Elementary: Alice Squires, Clara Cross, MaeLee Krzysztofik, Evelyn Bloomgren and Gabrielle Panetta.

Best Team Name went to the Pickle Worms team of Macey Micallef, Madison Letkowski, Morgan Vidican, Emma Schmitt and Jessica Powers from Lakeville Elementary School.

Best Costumes went to the Nature Know It Alls team of Marielle Schantz, Isabella Sturza, Saphira Space, Lucy Periat, Briella Lichocki and Allison Brennan from Clear Lake Elementary. – J.N.