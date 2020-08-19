Ready. Set. SHIFT!

M-24 southbound traffic to travel on east side of highway

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

M-24’s northbound lanes between Burdick St. and Drahner Rd. have been repaved.

Beginning this Friday, Aug. 21, southbound traffic will be shifted from the west side of the road onto the new pavement on the east side (northbound lanes). This will allow crews to begin construction on the southbound lanes on the west side of M-24.

M-24’s single southbound lane between Burdick St. and Gateway Dr. north of downtown is expected to undergo the same type of shift sometime in September, according to MDOT Engineer Brian Travis.

This shift will remain in effect until the M-24 project is complete in mid-November.

Northbound traffic will continue to be prohibited between Drahner Rd. and Gateway Dr., while southbound traffic will still be restricted to one lane.

There is no new detour route for this traffic switch, since a single lane of southbound traffic will always be maintained. The regular detour route, directing northbound traffic through Glaspie St., will continue. For detour maps, visit RestoreM-24.com.

The east Burdick/M-24 intersection reopened Aug. 13. Traffic can cross M-24 east and west as usual. According to a tentative project timeline released by Oxford Village, the west Burdick/M-24 intersection is scheduled to close from mid-October to November.