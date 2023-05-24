Record-breaking vaults

Congratulations to a member of our Track & Field team, senior Faith Diegel, on breaking the women’s pole vault school record at Oxford High School. On May 12, the OAA Red/White League Championships took place at Rochester Adams High School. Initially, Faith pole vaulted an impressive 10-feet, six-inches, breaking the 12-year-old school record of 10-feet, five inches set by Sarah Hillebrand in 2011. However, Faith was not done, as she then broke her brand new school record with a vault of 10-feet, eight-inches shortly after. Photo courtesy of Oxford Community Schools.