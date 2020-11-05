Reggie Aquino, 56

Oxford resident Reggie Aquino passed away on October 30, 20202. He was 56.

Reggie is the beloved son of Liceria and the late Santos Aquino; loving husband of Robin for 24 years; loving father of Ashley Victoria Aquino and Zachary Michael Aquino; dear brother of Mercy Fraley, Joe (Darla) Aquino, Jhunn Aquino and Cecilia (Frank) Asper; and uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Reggie’s family was the most important thing to him. He truly enjoyed his career as a Robotics engineer which brought him to Michigan where he made many lifelong friendships. Reggie loved to cook and was always cooking and grilling for his family and friends. He also had a passion for Nascar racing, skydiving, scuba diving, golfing and bowling.

He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. A funeral service will be Thursday, November 5 at 11 a.m. at the Guardian Angel Cemetery in Rochester.

Funeral arrangments were entrusted to Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion.