Regina Nock appointed to village council

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD — The Oxford Village Council appointed Regina Nock to fill its open position on July 8.

Nock is a financial professional with more than 20 years of experience, according to her resume. She managed her accounting practice, Nock Accounting and Tax, PLC, before merging it with Capocore Professional Advisors and assuming the position of principal at the firm, according to Capocore’s website. She also has served on two different nonprofit boards.

Nock wrote in a cover letter that she has always believed in making financial transparency and community involvement a top priority, and sees her opportunity to join the village council as a way to give back “and help steer our village in a positive direction.”

Her resume shows she has also acted as Eastpointe’s precinct chairperson and overseen its election day operations since 2004.

“My whole life is the house and the practice, and there’s something that’s missing,” Nock said. “So that’s where I think getting involved in the community and having that engagement is something that I’m excited (about) and I’m ready to do because I’m at a point in my life that I’m looking for that connection between myself and others.”

Village Council President Kelsey Cooke called Nock an “amazing” candidate.

Nock’s term will expire in 2026. She fills the vacant position left by former Council Member Maureen Helmuth, who resigned in June.