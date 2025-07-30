Regina Nock looks to bring convenience and savings to the village as council member

Nock replaces Maureen Helmuth

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD — Regina Nock was sworn in as the Oxford Village Council’s newest member on July 21, and she looks to bring her experience as a certified public accountant (CPA) to the village, and make the lives of village residents easier.

As a CPA, Nock said she spends a lot of her time looking at numbers and hopes to look at issues before the village in different ways when something needs to be funded.

As an example, she said instead of having one building inspector at the township level and one at the village level, the two entities could have one inspector and create a cost-sharing agreement.

“I think that working in partnership (with the township,) in lieu of having everything siloed, I think would be helpful to at least take a look at,” Nock said.

She also mentioned being creative when funds are not available by looking for grants, special loans and other options is helpful when working with clients, and said that those involved having an understanding of why decisions are made is key.

When a purchase is made for the village, Nock said aspects like debt service, maintenance, large numbers of people and more is invested.

“It’s very similar to the decisions that we make in the community that (affect) our stakeholders, the residents and the business owners, you have to take all of that into consideration,” Nock said. “So, it can’t just be a black and white numbers thing.”

She added being analytical is helpful, but being able to communicate is why she has been successful professionally. An example she gave on how this may look for the village is not going with the lowest bid on a project if there is a better service available, even if said bid is higher.

Aside from financial decisions, Nock said the village needs to balance its history while modernizing in a reasonable way. She also said the village will change with younger homeowners moving to Oxford, but added change should mean the village does not lose its charm.

Nock added accomplishing this will be done through working with everyone, being strategic and logical and by being realistic.

“Being a business owner here and dealing with a lot of clients in the area, I want to hear their concerns about what’s moving in next door,” Nock said.

This means being in communication with village residents and making their lives easier. One area Nock mentioned was improving the village’s website, saying if villagers are paying village taxes, she wants to make sure the website is taking advantage of technology to give more information and better services.

“Maybe it’s very basic information, but not everyone that moves to the town knows everything about the town,” she said, later adding “there’s just things that there’s not a good way to find some of these things out.”

Nock moved to Oxford in 2023. Her first village council meeting will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 12.