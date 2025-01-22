Register today for Bowling in Bowties set for Feb. 15

LAPEER — Find your bowtie and get your team assembled. Bowling in Bowties is just around the corner set for 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.

Teams for the sixth annual event that benefits Lapeer County Veterans are filling up fast, with spots still open for both shift one (6:30 to 8 p.m.), shift two (8:30 to 10 p.m.) and VIP!

The event hosted by View Newspaper Group will take place at Gerlach’s Bowling Center in Lapeer. Bowling in Bowties features an evening of “swanky” bowling as the View team transforms Gerlach’s to give it a night club vibe. Bowlers are asked to wear a bowtie to fit the theme. No other formal attire is required. The event is for those 21 and older only.

Along with bowling, the fun and fundraising includes 50/50 drawings, a Fish “Bowling” Auction, heavy appetizers, roaming photo booth, free caricature drawings, DJ, games, prizes and a cash bar. The evening also includes a special presentation to a local hero.

Proceeds from Bowling in Bowties benefit the Lapeer County Department of Veteran Services (LCVS). In just five years the event has raised $22,250 for the organization.

Teams of four can sign up for either a regular or VIP team and bowl in the first or second shift. A regular team of four is just $45 per person and includes unlimited bowling during the team’s scheduled shift, a drink and raffle ticket, shoe rental, appetizers provided by Fairway Catering and a cash bar. The cost for VIP is $85 per person and includes two complimentary bottles of wine, an individual charcuterire tray, appetizers, unlimited bowling during a team’s scheduled shift and shoe rental.

“This event has sold out since its start and we can’t wait for its return next month,” said View Newspaper Group Brand Manager Emily Caswell, one of the organizers of the event. “Find a registration form in today’s Oxford Leader on page 2.” For more information, to sign up via phone or email or to secure a sponsorship contact Caswell at 810-513-8501 or ecaswell@mihomepaper.com.