Registration for Scarecrow Fest’s Fun Run/Walk is open

OXFORD — Registration is open for the Scarecrow Fest’s Fun Run/Walk on Oct. 5 on Hudson Street. It can be completed by visiting the Oxford DDA’s Facebook page, and race-day registration will be available from 9-10 a.m. on Hudson Street.

The event will include a 1-mile and 5k option open to all ages, plus a 100-yard Lil’-Pumpkin Dash for kids up to seven-years old. Prizes will be available to the top male and female finishers in the 1-mile and 5k race.

The fun run/walk will begin at a time to be determined, according to DDA.

Vendor applications for the Scarecrow Fest are still being accepted on the DDA’s website, downtownoxford.info. Additional questions can be emailed to hindella@hotmail.com. – J.G.