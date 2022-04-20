Release the children!

Oxford Township Parks & Recreation hosted their annual Easter Bunny Bonanza this past Saturday at Seymour Lake Township Park. The weather was a little chilly with partly sunny skies and steady winds from the northwest.

Over 250 kids, their parents and family gathered around a marked off circle in the park. In the circle were about 2,000 empty plastic eggs. At 1 p.m. the signal was given and chidlren raced to fill their baskets and sacks with eggs. The eggs were then returned to barrels to be used next year. After, a helicopter sponsored by Goldfish Swim of Clarkston dropped thousands of ping pong balls onto the field. Kids picked up the balls and traded them in for Easter care packages from parks and rec.

— Don Rush