Rena Ann Thomas, 88

Rena Ann Thomas; age 88; passed away August 10, 2023. Rena was one of two children born to the late John and Ellen McFadyen. She was preceded in death by James Thomas, her husband of 55 years; and is survived by her sons, John and Timothy (Karen); and her brother, Robert McFadyen (Louise). Rena was born in Detroit, MI, played tenor saxophone in marching band, and worked as summer camp counselor at Torch Lake. While cashiering at the Midwest Supermarket in Inkster, Rena made friends she would keep for life. After graduating Garden City High School, she studied Comptometer (office calculator) at a local clerical school, before attending Central Michigan University, where she was a Physical Education major and member of the Delta Zeta sorority. Rena married Jim Thomas in 1960 and worked as a school PE teacher in Flint, Garden City and eventually, Lake Orion, where they would raise two sons. Rena loved people and prized family time, laughter, travel, and friendship. She enjoyed music and eventually took up ukulele. Upon retirement she and Jim travelled to Scotland, Ireland, England, Turkey and Armenia, even taking a river boat cruise on the Mississippi. Rena was loving grandmother to Jack, Simon, Clare, Keon and Norah Thomas; as well as adoring aunt to Anne Louise, Robert, Heather and Amy McFadyen and to Rick, Mark, Carrie and Greg McQuaid and Greg, Deborah, and Holly Thomas. Her kind supportiveness and sense of humor will be greatly missed. We will have a celebration of Rena’s life on Sunday, November 19, 2023, from 1-4pm at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. www.sparksgriffin.com