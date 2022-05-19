Rental inspection ordinance discussed at council meeting

By Dean Vaglia

Leader Staff Writer

The Oxford Village Council met for its monthly meeting on Tuesday, May 10, spending much of the time discussing details of a rental inspection ordinance with representatives from consulting firm McKenna.

Presented with draft inspection criteria and a roadmap for implementing an inspection system, council members asked McKenna president John Jackson and senior building administrator Jim Wright about the document and inspection plans in general. The inspection discussion comes following the approval of a rental registration ordinance.

Jackson estimated establishing the inspection system would cost $1,000 if the village allowed McKenna access to its BS&A system and $3,000 if not given access. Landlords would contact McKenna, which would handle the inspections.

“We are okay with single-sourcing [McKenna] because we do not want just anybody that has a ‘I went to a three-hour class for home inspections’ [certification] to be a qualified [inspector],” Village Manager Joe Madore said. “We want qualified individuals which they would provide.”

Wright mentioned inspections occurring in a two or three year period tend to cost $175-250 per inspection and recommended inspections to take place every three years.

“When you are doing a rental inspection typically you give them six months to make the repairs on something,” Wright said.

The council expressed few issues with the eight-point sample inspection criteria McKenna provided, though council members raised questions about items requiring smoke detectors in every bedroom, adjacent hallways and at least one detector on every floor, as well as an item requiring 60 volt minimum electrical service. Oxford Fire Department Chief Peter Scholz spoke on behalf of the smoke detector item stating it follows the building code and that the fire department will provide residents with up to six smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. Wright explained 60 amps is a typical minimum service.

No vote was held regarding rental inspections and a “discussion draft” of the ordinance will be made for the June regular meeting, which will take place on the 29th.

Other business completed at the meeting included approving the village budget for fiscal year 2023, holding and closing two public hearings, approving the Oxford Chamber of Commerce’s proposal to light up the Larry Obrecht Bridge and pre-approving a proposal for American Legion

Post 108’s Memorial Day parade pending review by Madore and the Oxford Village Police.