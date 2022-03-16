Rental registrations, police officers discussed

By Dean Vaglia

Leader Staff Writer

The Oxford Village Council met for its monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 8. Topics discussed included a rental registration ordinance, a firearms access resolution and police officer recognition. All votes are unanimous unless otherwise stated.

Rental registration discussion

The council postponed the second reading of the rental registration ordinance until further notice. The ordinance aims to help first responders know where rentals and residents are should emergency services be called. The registry is mandatory but free to register, and the ordinance does not require or enforce rental inspections.

The ordinance will likely be discussed again in April, the council seeking input from Oxford Fire Department Chief Pete Scholz regarding the public safety use of the ordinance.

Police recognition

Oxford Village Police Chief Micheal Solwold honored officers Tim Ellis and James Irish for their outstanding service with the police department.

Ellis was recognized for handling an unruly and violent domestic incident call in Lake Orion alongside the LOPD Chief Harold Rossman. The suspect allegedly chased his fiancé into the bathroom with a machete, Ellis noticing blood on the blade and suspect’s hands. Both Ellis and Rossman held the suspect until backup arrested him, then Ellis had to wrestle the suspect after they managed to get free of their handcuffs. Ellis sustained injuries to his hand, knee and shoulder as a result of the incident.

Irish was recognized for his traffic safety prowess in 2020 and 2021, stopping 3,183 violations, making 99 misdemeanor and felony arrests and removing 48 intoxicated drivers from Oxford traffic.

“Officer Irish has also been recognized for the MADD [Mothers Against Drunk Driving] award in 2020 and will be awarded again in 2021,” Solwold said.

As of March 8, Irish has stopped 313 violations, made 11 arrests and removed eight intoxicated drivers from traffic.

Stormwater management second reading

The council approved the second reading of an amendment to the village’s stormwater engineering and design standards ordinance. The ordinance was previously read twice and approved with the amendments adding language to section 70-126 stating stormwater design and control is addressed during the site plan approval process and that the village will make agreements with property owners to ensure the latter maintains their stormwater systems.

Capital improvement plan presentation

Village Manager Joe Madore presented the village’s capital improvement plan for the next five years, highlighting various upgrades that will need to be done. The plan has three parts (water, streets and general) and focuses on upgrading water mains and lines to fit state lead and copper rules, road paving costs and general upgrades to Scripter Park.

Three improvements have already been earmarked as American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) expenses, though ARPA funds are only expected to cover about 8% of the mandatory $4.3 million water line upgrades over the next 20 years. Madore suggested a $4-5 increase to the monthly water billing rate to provide the village water fund with some more money to cover the upgrades to the lines, pipes and water tower, though the council did not take action at the meeting.

Most of the roads repaving is being done due to water main work, the lone exception being the western end of Park St.

Firearms access resolution

The council passed a resolution calling on state and federal legislatures to “begin drafting measures that, while consistent with the Second Amendment protections, will restrict access to firearms among minors and on school grounds, and increase penalties for adults who illegally provide firearms to minors.”

Copies of the resolution were sent to the White House, the United States Congress, the Michigan Legislature and the Governor of Michigan, as well as the Oxford Township Board of Trustees and the Oxford Community Schools Board of Education should the latter two wish to make their own resolutions.

Other business

The council received updated numbers regarding Madore’s salary for 2022, which puts him at $85,000. There was some confusion over what his exact salary was after his closed-session annual review.

The council heard a request from Oxford Community Television (OCTV) to become the village’s “station of record” but did not take action on it, requesting OCTV send over a draft resolution and more information from Station Manager Teri Stiles.

The council decided to hold a budget workshop at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29.

Public comment

Several Pearl St. residents used the public comment period to tell the council about an unruly neighbor and ask for a residential lighting ordinance. The residents described a neighbor shining bright lights into people’s yards and windows, allegedly due to believing television antennas are being used to spy on him. Solwold said he looked into the concern and was unable to find a relevant ordinance at the time, voicing his support for the creation of such an ordinance.