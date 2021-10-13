Residents can ask questions, learn more about Library bond proposal

Two town hall meetings concerning Oxford Library’s expansion plans are slated for this month.

According to a press release from Library Director Bryan Cloutier, the meetings are this Thursday at 7 p.m. and again on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 10:30 a.m.

“Topics discussed will be the proposed expansion plans, project renderings, layout and design, project costs, bond language, and to answer any questions you might have regarding the library’s proposed renovation and expansion project,” the release stated.

Cloutier and Library Architect Seth Penchansky will make the presentation and answer questions.

Both meetings will be at the library, at 530 Pontiac Street.

Oxford voters will take to the polls on November 2 to determine the fate of the library’s capital improvement bond question. The bond language residents will vote on reads:

“Shall the Charter Township of Oxford, County of Oakland, Michigan, borrow a sum of not to exceed Nine Million One Hundred Thousand Dollars ($9,100,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds, payable in not to exceed twenty years from the date of issuance, for the purpose of paying the cost of renovating, constructing an addition to, furnishing, and equipping the Township’s existing Oxford Public Library facility, including, but not limited to, the following:

“expanding the Youth Services Department to include additional floor space for its collections, Early Literacy & Special Needs resources, and additional furnishings;

“expanding the Adult Services Department to include additional study rooms and conference rooms, a local history and genealogy room and relocation of the adult computer lab;

“expanding the Community Room;

“renovating existing space to include a Maker Space Lab for life-long learning;

“upgrading the HVAC infrastructure to include energy efficient rooftop units, boilers and automated controls; and

“related site improvements?

“The estimated millage to be levied in 2022 is 0.55 mill ($0.55 per $1,000 of taxable value) and the estimated simple average annual millage rate required to retire the bonds is 0.48 mill ($0.48 per $1,000 of taxable value).”

