Residents can still file to run for local public office

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

OXFORD TWP. – Residents in the Village of Oxford and Oxford Township still have time to file nominating petitions if they would like to run for public office in the primary and general election.

There are seats up for election on the Oxford Township Board of Trustees, the Oxford Village Council, the Oxford Community Schools Board of Education, the Oxford Township Parks and Recreation Commission and the Oxford Public Library Board of Trustees.

Some positions are partisan while others are nonpartisan. See each section below for specific filing instructions. Partisan candidates will appear on the Aug. 6 Primary Election ballot and the Nov. 5 General Election ballot. Nonpartisan candidates will appear on the general election ballot only.

Oxford Township Board of Trustees

All seven seats on the Oxford Township Board of Trustees are up for election, which includes supervisor, clerk, treasurer and four trustee seats. Terms are for four years, beginning on Nov. 20, 2024.

Supervisor Jack Curtis and Treasurer Joe Ferrari have filed petitions to seek reelection.

The township board election is a partisan election so candidates will be placed on the Aug. 6 Primary Election and the Nov. 5 General Election ballots.

A candidate must be at least 18 years of age, a resident of the township for at least 30 days and a qualified elector of the township by the filing deadline. To appear on the ballot, partisan candidates must file nominating petitions containing a sufficient number of signatures and an affidavit of identity with the township clerk’s office by 4 p.m. April 23.

Candidates can pay a $100 fee in lieu of file nominating petitions.

Any candidate who wishes to withdraw their name from the ballot must do so by 4 p.m. April 26.

Forms are available at the Oxford Township Clerk’s Office, 300 Dunlap Rd.

Oxford Village Council

There are two seats up for election on the five-member Oxford Village Council. The seats are for four-year terms, expiring on Nov. 15, 2028. The Oxford Village Council is nonpartisan so candidates will be placed on the Nov. 5 General Election ballot.

Candidates can pick up filing packets at Oxford Township Hall, 300 Dunlap Rd., from the clerk’s office and must file an affidavit of identity and nominating petitions.

Under village charter Chapter III, Section 3.3, a candidate must be at least 21 years of age, an elector, and shall have been a resident of the Village for at least six months immediately prior to the date of election. To appear on the ballot, petitions must be submitted to the township clerk’s office by 4 p.m. July 23.

In the case of the Village of Oxford, the Charter indicates that 25-50 valid signatures are necessary for candidates who wish to appear on the ballot.

Oxford Board of Education

School board candidates must pick up and file their petitions with the Oakland County Clerk’s Office Election Division, not the Oxford Township clerk.

The school board is nonpartisan and candidates will appear on the Nov. 5 General Election ballot.

Candidates will have to file an Affidavit of Identity and can file nominating petitions with a minimum of 40 signatures (maximum of 100) from qualified and registered electors living in the Oxford school district. Candidates may pay a $100 non-refundable filing fee in lieu of petition signatures.

Candidates must file no later than 4 p.m. on July 23 and must be a citizen of the United States and a qualified and registered elector of the school district the candidate seeks to represent by the filing deadline.

A candidate who wishes to seek election to the office of local school district board member with write-in votes must file a Declaration of Intent with the appropriate filing official no later than 4 p.m. on Oct. 25, 2024.

For more information, visit the Oakland County Elections Division website at oakgov.com/government/clerk-register-of-deeds/elections-voting.

Oxford Township Parks and

Recreation Commission

There are five seats up for election for the Oxford Township Parks & Recreation Commission. Terms begin on Nov. 20, 2024 and expire on Nov. 20, 2028.

Commission candidates will compete in the Aug. 6 Primary and the Nov. 5 General Election.

A candidate must be at least 18 years of age, a resident of the township for at least 30 days and a qualified elector of the township by the filing deadline.

To appear on the ballot, partisan candidates (those filing under a political party) must file nominating petitions and an affidavit of identity with the township clerk’s office by 4 p.m. April 23.

Candidates without political party affiliation must file qualifying petitions and affidavit of identity with the township clerk’s office by 4 p.m. July 18.

Candidates seeking the office of township supervisor, trustee, clerk treasurer or park commissioner may file a non-refundable $100 fee in lieu of nominating petitions.

Oxford Public Library Board of Trustees

The library board has six members with nonpartisan six seats up for election in the Nov. 5 General Election. Terms are for four years.

As of Monday, two candidates – Anthony Rizzo and Lynn Royster – have filed petitions for the library board.

A candidate must be a registered and qualified elector of Oxford Township by the filing deadline. To appear on the ballot, petitions must be submitted to the Township Clerk’s office as outlined below.

Petitions are available at the Oxford Township Clerk’s Office, 300 Dunlap Rd., and must be returned to the clerk’s office by 4 p.m. April 23.

Candidates will need to file an affidavit of identity and petition forms containing at least 40 but not more than 100 valid signatures of registered voters. A $100 nonrefundable fee may be filed in lieu of a petition.

Other offices

Anyone who wants information on running for Oakland County Board of Commissioners or state representative can visit the Oakland County Clerk’s website at www.oakgov.com under the Clerk/Register of Deeds tab.