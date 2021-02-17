Restaurant owners take leadership awards

Two local business owners were expected to be honored today (Wednesday, Feb. 17) by the Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce. Victoria Connolly, owner of Victoria’s Delights; and Mike Phipps, owner of The Oxford Tap were to receive Leadership Awards during the chamber’s annual State of the Community, held virtually via Zoom this morning.

Connolly took advantage of the M-24 construction last year by renovating and redecorating the historic building her restaurant occupies at 12 S. Washington St. She was finally able to reveal the new look when indoor dining was allowed to resume this month. The restaurant first opened in 1997.

The Oxford Tap, a few buildings down at 36 S. Washington, is an Irish pub that has been a fixture of the community for almost as long – since 2001.

Speakers at today’s event were to include Oxford Police Chief and Chamber President Mike Solwold, Village Manager Joe Madore, Township Supervisor Jack Curtis, MDOT Construction Engineer Brian Travis, County Commissioner Mike Spisz and U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin. A full report of the event will be in next weeks’ edition of the Leader.