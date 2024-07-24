Rhythm Society swings into Oxford

The Rhythm Society Orchestra performed in Oxford’s Centennial Park on July 18, 2024. The Big Band-style performance is influenced by jazz musicians Count Basie and Harry James, and performs swing music from the 1930s and 1940s. The performance was part of the Oxford Downtown Development Authority’s Summer Concert Series, which continues 6:30-8:30 p.m. every Thursday in the park through Aug. 15. Photo by Joseph Goral