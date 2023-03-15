Ribbon cutting for Big Moe’s

On March 1, members of the Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce gathered at Big Moe’s Kitchen, 1386 S. Lapeer Road, for a ribbon cutting. Big Moe’s is located in the Oxford Mills shopping center and is co-owned by Chef Big Moe El-Hamawi and his brother-in-law, Hass Jomaa. Founded in 2016, there are Big Moe’s Kitchens in Garden City, Grand Blanc, Dearborn and Canton. For more information call 248-236-0900 or visit their website bigmoeskitchen. com. Photo by R. Greene