Richard Shattuck, 79

Richard (Dick) Gerald Shattuck, a 40-year resident of Clarkston, passed away on Feb. 4, 2023. He was 79-years-old.

Mr. Shattuck was born in Detroit and was married to Sharon (Kaminski) for 53 years and was father to Shawna (Anthony) Jasso and Shelly (Michael) Cox. Grand father to Anthony Jr., Mason, and Hayden Jasso.

Richard was a lifelong employee of General Motors where he worked as a draftsman at the

Warren Tech Center, he was also active in the UAW.

As a young man he enjoyed going “up north” to Ortonville, boats, and fast cars. Later trading that for marriage and family, he and Sharon purchased acreage “up north” in Brandon Twp./ Clarkston where he designed and built the family home and horse farm. He enjoyed caring for the land, the animals, and working with his hands. He owned and had use for every kind of Craftsman tool. He was precise and could properly fix anything big or small. He loved cars, Cadillacs to Corvettes and was a member of GMC Corvette Set. After retirement, Richard and Sharon enjoyed the snow bird life and moved to Oxford and Arcadia, FL.