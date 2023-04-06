Richard Simmers, 64

Richard “Rick” Simmers was a caring husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He left this world on March 15, 2023 at the age of 64 after a brave battle with cancer. He remained positive throughout his journey and always had a plan for the future.

Rick is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Karen Simmers, and his children, Jaimie (Atom) Young, Kristin (Trevor) Braniff, and Chad Simmers. Also survived by his grandchildren, Nathan Young and Sadie Braniff (plus one on the way), and his beloved dog and best pal, Jax.

Rick loved to travel, go for long Harley rides, tractor pulling, trying new recipes on his smoker and spending time with his family. He was a very hard working man his entire life and he will be missed by so many.

Funeral from Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 39 W. Burdick, Oxford took place Monday, March 20, 2023.