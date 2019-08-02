Richard Thompson, of Lapeer and formerly of Oxford, passed away on July 22, 2019. He was 65.

He was born in Goodrich on March 11, 1954, and was the youngest of eight children. Rich was a meticulous and skilled carpenter for many years. Rich loved to stay busy building furniture and working on various crafts. He was an over-the-road trucker for 30 years and logged over a million accident free miles.

He loved classic cars and attending car shows with his wife Kathy at his side. His 1937 Chevy Sedan was dear to him and won many awards. Rich loved his family and they loved him. He will be deeply missed by many.

Rich is survived by his wife Kathy of 22 years; children, Danny Thompson, Shilo (Scott) Lockrey, Matt (Amy) Thompson, Kelly Yancy, Donald Thompson, Allen (Lacey) Pitts, and Tyler (Alisha) Jetton; 15 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; brothers Jim (Mary Ann) Thompson, Dan (Mary) Thompson; sister Alta (Dave) Garlick. Rich was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Leona Thompson; brothers Leo Thompson, Herb Thurber, and Don Thurber; sister Donna Engelman.

A memorial service was held on July 26 at Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors – Capstick Chapel in Lapeer. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.