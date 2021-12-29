Richard Valentine, 74

Richard Allen “Dick” Valentine, 74, of Cary, NC went to be with his Lord and Savior peacefully on Christmas morning, December 25, 2021 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s. Dick was born in Pontiac, on November 12, 1947 to the late Jack and Norrine Valentine. Dick was also preceded in death by his wife Betty Conner Valentine.

Dick grew up in Oxford, were he was raised with his sisters Penny and Jackie and brother Dan. He starred in athletics, enjoyed trips to Northern Michigan and fell in love with Betty. Dick was a graduate of Central Michigan University and Michigan State University. Dick was a long-time educator, administrator, and athletic director for Lake Orion, Lapeer West, and Linden High schools where he made some of his best and lifelong friends. He brought people together and brought a smile to all who were lucky enough to meet him. He loved cheering on his daughters in all of their activities as well as the Spartans. Later in life, Dick and Betty moved to North Carolina to be closer to Jill and Julie and their families. He was a proud father to his girls and a great papa to his grandsons. Dick had a very outgoing personality and made friends easily. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family and loved to play games with his beloved grandsons and watch them in all of their sporting events. While he will be missed, he now has a front row seat!

Dick is survived by his daughters Jill (Kip) Kalisiak and Julie (Sam) Daniel, grandsons Cennoth Kalisiak, Rowan Kalisiak, Turner Daniel, Conner Daniel, Merritt Kalisiak; sister Penny (Randy) Austin, sister Jackie (Vince) Valentine, brother Dan Valentine, cherished friends, nieces (Jessica and Aja), and godsons (TJ and JVD). The family will hold a celebration of life in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in loving memory of Dick to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org) or GRACE Christian School Athletics (Annual Fund – Support – GRACE Christian School).