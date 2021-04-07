Richard Wood, 85

Oxford resident Richard “Dick” Wood passed away on April 3, 2021 at the age of 85.

Dick was born in a suburb of Syracuse, New York to Ernest and Rose Wood. There he attended Central High School until his 17th birthday when, with his parents’ blessings, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. For basic training Dick was stationed at Samson Air Force base before being transported for his assignment at the Upper Heyford Air Force Base, the home to the F-14, F-15 and F-35 bombers.

For a short time Dick was transferred to Germany before returning to England where he would meet his first wife Joyce and together they had his first daughter. After his time in the service Dick went to work in the Finance field where his work took him from New York, Chicago, Traverse City and finally to the Detroit area which is where he would meet his second wife and together they had two daughters.

After many years working in Finance, Dick retired which allowed him to enjoy the game of golf. He was a member of Paint Creek Country Club for many years, and enjoyed playing golf with his friends from the club and his many VFW buddies. Dick was also a longtime member of the American Legion and an active member with the VFW Post 334.

A gathering of family and friends will be Monday, April 12, 2021 from 3-5 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, with a Poppy Ceremony beginning at 4:30 p.m. Interment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly at a later date. Masks are required and social distancing is suggested.

Reflections may be shared by visiting SparksGriffin.com.