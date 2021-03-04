Rick Heath, 68

Rick C. Heath, age 68, of Oxford passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 1, 2021.

Rick was born May 14, 1952 to the late Donald and Doris Heath in Goodrich, Michigan. He married Victoria Schils on December 1, 1973.

Rick was a true family man, and one of his greatest joys was attending all of his children’s events. He was an avid golfer and mentor to many.

He was the beloved husband and best friend of high school sweetheart Vicki for 47 wonderful years. Loving father of Amy (Steve) Barker and Nathan Heath. Proud Papa of Logan and Evan Barker. Survived by brother Alan (Sherrie) Heath. Loved dearly by brother and sister in laws, Becki (Dave) Harrison, Lori (Jon) Hosking, Kurt Schils and many nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Rick’s Life is at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, at the First Missionary Church of Clarkston, 4832 Clintonville Rd., Clarkston, Michigan 48346.

Arrangements entrusted to Jansen Family Funeral Home – Columbiaville. Share memories, condolences, and pictures with the family at www.jansenfuneralhome.com