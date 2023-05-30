Robert Bloomstrand

We are sad to have to say goodbye to Robert Arthur Bloomstrand. He was an amazing husband, father, son, uncle, and friend who will be missed by all.

Bob was born in Highland Park, Michigan, on December 27, 1933, to Gustaf and Olivia Bloomstrand. He married Margaret Theresa (Peggy) Lesner in Orchard Lake, in a high mass at Our Lady of Refuge on February 11, 1961. Bob and Peggy raised four children in Leonard. Bob enlisted in the Navy from 1953 to 1957. He served during the Korean war aboard the U.S.S. Cony. After the Navy, he worked as a salesman and owned Arien’s Leisure Equipment in Utica.

Bob loved ice cream, popcorn, his kids, and his wife. He was always up for a party. Many remember him for his raucous pool parties and his quick wit. His kids, however, remember his multi-hour lectures on their indiscretions and him being present at all of their events whether it be motor cross, track and field, or football. Bob was an accomplished whistler and could whistle songs and had the “come here” whistle down pat. Peggy remembers fondly that Bob always refused to go Christmas shopping before Christmas Eve. He was famous for his Easter scavenger hunts for the grandkids and using the kids to retrieve his golf balls hit around the property. He enjoyed snowmobiling (even in the summer), pheasant hunting, and playing golf. Bob was crowned “King Bob” or “The Bob” by his great nieces and nephews which continued throughout his life.

Bob is survived by his wife, Peggy, of Oxford, and his children Paul (Ann) Bloomstrand, Steve Bloomstrand, Heather (Vern) Collett, and Kristin Bloomstrand; his grandchildren Garrett and Hailey Collett; and a very large extended family. He was preceded in death by his son Mike Bloomstrand, parents, and siblings Doris LaBelle and Grace Neal.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Lapeer Medical Care Facility for the wonderful care Bob received over the last few months of his life. As stated by one young man, “I love you Bob, even when you’re yelling at me.”